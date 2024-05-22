Tractor-trailer crash on I-77 in Carroll County cleared

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – VDOT reports the tractor-trailer crash on I-77 in Carroll County near mile marker 23.6 has been cleared.

The left lane and shoulder have been reopened at this time.

–

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Transportation says there is currently a tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 77 North near mile marker 23.6 in Carroll County.

Traffic is backed up around 2 miles and the left lane and shoulder are closed. Drivers can expect delays until further notice.

WFXR News will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.

