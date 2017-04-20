North Koreans have been spotted playing volleyball at its nuclear test site

North Korea's military has been spotted seemingly playing a game of volleyball at the main Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

Satellite images of the site appear to show two six-player teams facing each other, with a net between them.

Joseph Bermudez, an analyst for non-profit 38 North, which first noticed the pictures, said multiple games were going on at the facility — at the administrative area, the support area, the command centre, and at the guard barracks.

Image: DigitalGlobe/Getty Images

The people appear to be standing in formations consistent with volleyball games, he added.

But if you thought the North Koreans were taking a break, it's more likely that the games were staged knowing the outside world is looking.

View photos PUNGGYE-RI NUCLEAR TEST SITE, NORTH KOREA - APRIL 16, 2017. Figure 4. Probable volleyball game seen at the command center support area. (Photo DigitalGlobe/38 North via Getty Images) More

Analysts told the New York Times that the games were probably intended to send a message, as North Korea knows that the Punggye-ri test site is under intense scrutiny.

The games could be North Korea's way of indicating that it's pausing its controversial nuclear missile testing activity — or that it's making it seem like it has.

Both China and the U.S. have raised condemnation of the hermit country's nuclear tests in recent weeks, as Trump places pressure on the North to halt its missile activity.