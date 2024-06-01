North Korea sends more balloons filled with trash to South Korea

North Korea sent more balloons filled with trash to South Korea, continuing its campaign from earlier this week, according to South Korea’s military, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The balloons, which are carrying “filth,” flew across the border on Saturday, again, and into multiple provinces, including areas of Seoul, South Korea’s capital.

Around 90 balloons, containing cigarette butts, paper and plastic bags, have been sent by North Korea, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing Seoul’s military.

People were told not to touch the balloons and to report them to either the military or police.

North Korea sent around 260 balloons earlier this week which were seen in multiple areas of South Korea. Pyongyang said the balloons were sent in response to a campaign organized by South Korean activists and North Korean defectors who have been launching balloons carrying anti-North Korean leaflets and other items, according to AP.

Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, confirmed the balloons were being sent in retaliation for the activists’ campaign. The South Korean military said it does not have plans to shoot down the incoming balloons, cautioning against escalating tensions near the border where tension between the two nations has risen, according to AP.

“(We) decided it was best to let the balloons drop and recover them safely,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson said on Thursday, AP reported.

