North Korea says new UN sanctions are 'act of war'

North Korea warned on Sunday that the latest round of United Nations sanctions were tantamount to an act of war and complete economic blockade, threatening punishment against supporters of the new measures.

Sunday’s statement was the culmination of the latest round of warmongering rhetoric between Pyongyang and Washington after US Defence Secretary James Mattis cautioned on Friday that “storm clouds are gathering” over the Korean peninsula while addressing a US Air Force base.

The UN security council unanimously voted to step up its sanctions against North Korea on Friday in retaliation against its most recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test in November 29, which it claimed was capable of carrying a nuclear weapon to the US mainland.

China, North Korea’s historical ally, and Russia both supported the resolution in an effort to prevent war, reported the Chinese state-run Global Times.

The US-drafted restrictions seek to ban nearly 90 per cent of refined petroleum exports to North Korea by capping them at 500,000 barrels a year and demand the repatriation of North Koreans earning remunerations abroad within 24 months, a change from an earlier proposal of 12 months.

The resolution also caps crude oil supplies to North Korea at 4 million barrels a year, and threatens to reduce the quantity even further if Pyongyang carries out another nuclear or ICBM test.

North Korea’s foreign ministry reacted in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, accusing the US of being “terrified” of its nuclear force and of becoming “more and more frenzied” in its actions.

“We define this ‘sanctions resolution’ rigged up by the US and its followers as a grave infringement upon the sovereignty of our republic, as an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the region,” it said.

The pariah regime continued that its nuclear weapons were a “self-defensive deterrence” to counter America’s “blackmail and hostile moves” and that those who voted for sanctions would face revenge.

“Those countries that raised their hands in favour of this ‘sanctions resolution’ shall be held completely responsible for all the consequences…and we will make sure forever and ever that they pay a heavy price for what they have done,” the North Koreans threatened.