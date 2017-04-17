North Korea Is Ready For War With US

North Korea isn’t backing down after President Donald Trump said Kim Jung Un’s country “gotta behave” during the White House Egg Roll Monday. Ambassador Kim In Ryong confirmed nuclear war was a real threat for the United States during a press conference, according to tweetd from CBS News reported Pamela Falk, who covered the presser.

“The DPRK is ready to react to any war desired by the US,” In Ryong reportedly said. “North Korea will hold the U.S. accountable.”

He added, according to Falk’s tweets, “[The] U.S. is disturbing global peace, stability and insisting on Gangster-like logic” and “Nuclear war make break out at any moment on Korean Peninsula.”

#NorthKorean ambassador to the UN Kim In Ryong says “The DPRK is ready to react to any war desired by the US,” at live presser via @RT_com pic.twitter.com/nRwXdl3ZPp — Jihye Lee 이지혜 (@TheJihyeLee) April 17, 2017

In Ryong echoed comments made by North Korea’s vice foreign minister Friday after he said they were prepared to go to war with the U.S. “We will go to war — if they choose,” Vice Minister Han Song Ryol told the Associated Press. “If the U.S. comes with reckless military maneuvers, then we will confront it with the [North Korea’s] preemptive strike.”

Han slammed Trump for his “aggressive” tweets that were “making trouble,” adding: “We’ve got a powerful nuclear deterrent already in our hands, and we certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a US preemptive strike.”

When North Korea held a missile test from its Sinpo submarine base Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence said it was a “provocation,” even though the experiment failed. “This morning’s provocation from the North is just the latest reminder of the risks each one of you face each and every day in the defense of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defense of America in this part of the world,” Pence said.

NOW: Amb Kim In Ryong: North Korea will take toughest counter actions; "We will hold the US accountable" ~ @realDonaldTrump "GottaBehave" pic.twitter.com/xuyDbUm2at — Pamela Falk (@PamelaFalk) April 17, 2017

The DPRK has been conducting missile launches since 1984, though they've mostly been unsuccessful. The first was under the command of Kim Il Sung’s rule. It wasn’t until 2005 when they announced they had nuclear weapons. Ten years later, Kim Jong Un said in December North Korea was “ready to detonate” a hydrogen bomb.

