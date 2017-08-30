North Korea Missile Launches Leave For A Short Reaction Window

North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan, causing the Japanese government to order its citizens to take shelter.

The incident highlighted just how short of a reaction time there is for governments and citizens following provocative missile launches, which for North Korea have become increasingly common.

It took around 15 minutes for North Korea’s missile to launch near the capital of Pyongyang, fly across Japan’s northern region of Hokkaido and finally split into fragments as it fell into the western Pacific, some 1,700 miles from its origin point. After about eight minutes, the missile had already reached Japan, the first time since 2009 that North Korea launched a projectile over the country.

In the brief timeframe immediately following such a missile launch, government analysts immediately try to determine where it is heading, what kind of payload it has and what the appropriate response should be ― including whether the use of missile defense systems is merited.

But experts say that despite the technology and resources devoted to monitoring missile launches, getting a precise picture quickly remains difficult and any potential attempt to shoot down a missile is fraught with complications.

View photos A missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (KCNA KCNA / Reuters) More

Detecting A Launch

North Korean missile launches are initially detected by a series of radar systems, including ground and sea-based radar stationed in the region. The U.S. also has a space-based infrared system that can spot launches.

Based on information gleaned from radar systems, governments can determine whether a North Korean projectile is headed for a populated area.

“The bottom line is all of this is happening very quickly,” said Melissa Hanham, a nonproliferation expert at Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS). “But within the first few minutes you should be able to tell it’s not aimed at Japan, it’s aimed over Japan.”

It’s impossible to ascertain a rocket’s exact path, however, and flawed predictions or failures about a missile’s flight can have potentially dire consequences.

“Trajectory estimates can be approximate and we’ve seen incorrect trajectory estimations in the past,” said Jeffrey Lewis, another nuclear nonproliferation expert at MIIS.

One of the most infamous incidents of misidentifying a projectile’s trajectory took place in 1995, when a Norwegian weather rocket nearly triggered a nuclear war. Russian radar detected Norway’s launch, but believed that it may have been a Trident ballistic missile headed toward Moscow.

Russia ultimately determined that the rocket was not a threat, but not before the Kremlin’s nuclear football was delivered to President Boris Yeltsin, who had minutes to decide whether to launch the country’s nuclear arsenal.

View photos This picture from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released on Aug. 30, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (center) watching the launch. (STR via Getty Images) More