North Korea fires ballistic missile

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected an Army training exercise on the weekend - KCNA

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast Monday morning, the South Korean military said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details, such as how far the weapon flew.

The launch comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting South Korea to attend a conference hosted by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on advancing democracy.

The US and South Korean militaries last week held their annual military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

It’s the North’s first known missile test since it carried out cruise missile launches in mid-February.

During the South Korea-US military drills that ended Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided a series of military training exercises involving tanks, artillery guns and paratroopers. But the North didn’t perform any missile tests during its rivals’ training.

The 11-day South Korean-US drills involved a computer-simulated command post training and 48 kinds of field exercises, twice the number conducted last year.

This is a developing story. More to come.

