North Korea to deport U.S. citizen detained since October: state news agency

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has decided to deport a U.S. citizen detained since October, state news agency KCNA said on Friday.

The American, whom the agency identified as Bruce Byron Lowrance, "illegally" entered North Korea from China and told his captors he was "under the control of the CIA", it said.

A Michigan man of the same name was deported from South Korea in November 2017 after being found wandering near the heavily fortified border with North Korea, but there was no immediate confirmation of his identity.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)