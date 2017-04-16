North Korean soldiers march during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival and more: April 15 in photos
North Korean soldiers march during a parade for the ‘Day of the Sun’ festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea; a police officer inspects a damaged house for victims during a rescue mission after a garbage dump collapsed and buried dozens of houses in Colombo, Sri Lanka; worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)
