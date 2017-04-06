North Korea casts shadow over Trump’s Mar-a-Lago summit with Xi

President Xi Jinping of China and President Trump. (Photos: Mariana Bazo/Reuters, Evan Vucci/AP) More

WASHINGTON — President Trump faces the most serious test to date of his “America First” foreign policy this week as he hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping for a summit that will be largely defined by escalating tensions with North Korea. For the Chinese leader, the talks are no less fraught, as he hopes to prove that he can manage relations with his unpredictable new counterpart in the Oval Office.

The two men will have dinner on Thursday and then hold what officials on both sides have described as informal, get-to-know-you meetings on Friday at Trump’s luxury Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where the U.S. president hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in February.

“They want to build up the type of personal rapport and working relationship that we’ll be able to count on in times of opportunity, but also in times of crisis,” Acting Assistant Secretary of State Susan Thornton told reporters on Wednesday. “We’ll hope that we don’t have any crises, but we need to have that relationship.”

A U.S. official told Yahoo News that the Chinese initially had misgivings about going to Mar-a-Lago after seeing paparazzi-style photos of Abe and Trump taken by some of the club’s members on social media. But Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing that the decision to hold the talks at the oceanside resort “shows the importance attached by the U.S. to this meeting. The Chinese side respects the arrangement by the U.S.”

Trump and Xi will discuss North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, disputes over the bilateral trade and investment relationship, and tensions over Beijing’s territorial ambitions in the South China Sea, where it has built an archipelago of artificial islands. Xi is likely to seek fresh reassurance that Trump will not deviate from the traditional U.S. policy toward Taiwan, in which Washington professes to believe that the island is a province that will reunify with the mainland in “One China” governed by Beijing. It is less clear whether issues like climate change and the Iran nuclear deal, both of which Xi worked on with former President Barack Obama, will come up. And if Trump raises the issue of Chinese human rights abuses, senior U.S. officials say, he will do so in private, a welcome relief to his guest.

Unlike Abe’s visit, this will not include golf. Not only does soccer-fan Xi not play what past Chinese Communist leaders have scorned as the “game for millionaires,” but he prohibited party members from playing it and shut down scores of golf courses as part of an anticorruption crackdown. Beijing has lifted the ban, as long as members use their own money — essentially putting the sport out of reach for modestly paid public officials. But officials from both countries emphasize the casual nature of the meeting, which recalls Obama hosting Xi at the Sunnylands resort in California.

“Typically for summits of this stature, you need at least two months to negotiate all of the details, create an exhaustive list of outcomes, agree on joint statements … this is a far different kind of summit,” explained Meredith Sumpter, who watches China for the Eurasia Group. “It’s happening very early in the Trump administration, and rather than trying to achieve concrete outcomes, this is more about trying to establish a new relationship, a new framework for a bilateral relationship.”