North Korea Brutally Executed Five Security Officials: South Korea

Kim Jong Un was apparently enraged by false reports from security officials, who were later reportedly killed by North Korea with anti-aircraft guns.

South Korean spies have alleged that dictatorial North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently had five security officials brutally executed with an anti-aircraft gun, according to an Associated Press report published Monday.

Kim, 33, reportedly grew enraged over false reports the officials had filed under the leadership of the country's former state security chief Kim Won Hong, who was recently fired from his position. Kim Jong Un's anger then apparently led to the gruesome deaths.

The exact details of the alleged executions, including the nature of the false security reports, remained unclear.

The comments about the executions came during a meeting in which South Korea's National Intelligence Service, known as NIS, briefed lawmakers on the recent assassination of Kim's elder half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, who was poisoned in a Malaysian airport this month. South Korea has blamed the North, and Kim directly, for the death of his brother.

South Korean politician Lee Cheol Woo made the remarks about the executions and cited intelligence from the NIS, according to the Associated Press. She revealed Kim Won Hong, the former security head, had been close to Kim but fell out of favor over corruption accusations and his links to the false reports.

The isolated country hasn't commented on either topic.

Kim has had North Korean officials killed with anti-aircraft guns before, according to the Independent. The leader of the hermetic nation reportedly murdered two officials, one in the education ministry and another in agriculture, in August. Satellite images in 2015 also appeared to capture an execution as it was about to happen on a shooting range. A North Korea expert described at the time described the sheer gruesomeness of the apparent execution.

"Bodies would be nearly pulverized," Greg Scarlatiou, executive director of Human Rights North Korea, said in a statement. "The gut-wrenching viciousness of such an act would make 'cruel and unusual punishment' sound like a gross understatement."

Kim has reportedly had hundreds of people murdered over the past five years.

