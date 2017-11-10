North Korea beats Malaysia 4-1 in Asian Cup qualifying

North Korea supporters celebrate after North Korea beat Malaysia during their Asian Cup qualifiers soccer match at Thunder castle stadium in Buriram province, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. North Korea beat Malaysia 4-1 . (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BURIRAM, Thailand (AP) — North Korea moved into second place in its Asian Cup qualifying group by beating Malaysia 4-1 at the neutral i-Mobile Stadium on Friday.

The match was played in Thailand because of political tensions between the two countries.

Pak Kwang Ryong gave North Korea the lead 12th minute from the penalty spot, and Kim Yu Song made it 2-0 in the 42nd. Kim Yong Il scored the third in the 48th and Jong il Gwan added the fourth in the 59th.

Muhammad Safawi Rasid pulled one back for Malaysia in the 67th.

The win gives North Korea five points in Group B, the same as Hong Kong. Lebanon leads with 10 points, while Malaysia is last with one.

North Korea and Malaysia will meet again on Monday at the same venue.