North Korea 'blows up US aircraft carrier and jets' in new propaganda video

North Korean state media has released a new video depicting the destruction of US aircraft and warships and warning that any attack on the North will see US forces "head to the grave".

The 99-second clip was released on Sunday by the DPRK Today news site, just hours after two US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew off the coast of North Korea in a show of force.

Accompanied by US fighters based in Okinawa, the bombers flew further north of the Demilitarised Zone that divides the Korean Peninsula than any US military aircraft in the 21st century, according to the Pentagon.

The North Korean propaganda video begins with pictures of President Donald Trump, describing him as a "mad man".

It goes on to show a series of Pukguksong missiles being fired from mobile launch vehicles before an F-35 Raptor fighter and a nuclear-capable Lancer bomber are destroyed by computer-generated explosions.

The footage goes on to show a missile being fired from a submerged submarine before striking the USS Carl Vinson. The 103,000-tonne aircraft carrier is the flagship of Carrier Strike Croup 1 and conducted drills with another nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, off North Korea in June.

It has also carried out exercises, utilising its 90 fixed wing aircraft and helicopters, with Korean navy units.

The footage shows USS Carl Vinson engulfed in flames after the missile strike, with subtitles stating, "Should F-35, B-1B or the Carl Vinson lead the US attack, they will head to the grave in that order".

