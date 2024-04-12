North Kitsap school board member resigns after seven years

North Kitsap School Board director Rick Eckert announced his immediate resignation during the board's regular meeting Thursday evening in Poulsbo.

Eckert, who had served as North Kitsap's District 1 director since 2017, won a seat on the Poulsbo City Council during the Nov. 2023 election. After his appointment, Eckert revealed his intention to step down as a school board member. He extended his service through North Kitsap's school bond failure and former superintendent Laurynn Evans' legal trouble stemming from an election sign theft in January. After entering a pretrial diversion agreement at Kitsap County District Court on Feb. 28, Evans resigned from her position.

During Eckert's tenure on the school board, he served in various capacities, including vice president, liaison to the city of Poulsbo, liaison to Port Gamble S’Klallam and Suquamish Tribes, and legislative representative.

North Kitsap's board intends to reveal a timeline for finding a new District 1 director during its next meeting April 25. The typical process for filling director positions mid-term includes an application and interview process prior to a board-approved appointment.

