North Kingstown rejects request to fly Pride flag in front of town hall – here's why

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Town Council on Monday voted to deny a request to fly the rainbow Pride flag in front of Town Hall, moments after adopting a policy barring all but official government flags from town-owned flagpoles.

The move was, in part, a reaction to a 2022 Supreme Court decision that found the city of Boston improperly discriminated against a Christian group by refusing to raise its flag in Boston City Hall Plaza. The court ruled 9-0 that, because any group could have a flag raising, the "content" of the flag was private speech that couldn't be regulated by the government.

At Monday's meeting, North Kingstown's lawyer, James Callaghan, told the council that it needed to adopt a policy governing what flags flew in front of Town Hall. “If you don’t have a policy, you can’t deny one group or the other,” Callaghan said, according to a recording of the meeting. “Opening the door to any other flags opens us up to potential litigation down the line.”

Council members expressed support for the Pride flag and Pride month, which is June.

“All five of us walked in the Pride parade. And so I think that it’s pretty common knowledge that we feel that we support the gay community,” Councilwoman Kimberly Ann Page said. “We don’t have any problems personally having that flag here but if we don’t have a flag policy, we open ourselves up.”

“I believe that North Kingstown should be an inclusive town, welcoming to everybody,” Councilman Matthew B. McCoy said. But, he added, “I do not want to open the door, and then start going down this path that we have to have lengthy discussions about Confederate flags, neo-Nazi group flags or Trump flags.”

"I just think, if you want to display those things on your property or your vehicle, that’s your business,” McCoy said. “I think it’s in the best interest of the town to have a more conservative flag policy.”

McCoy also said, “I don’t want to see the flagpole in front of Town Hall become the battleground for our nation’s culture war.”

In the end, the council voted 3-1 to adopt a policy limiting the flags flown at Town Hall to the U.S. flag, the Rhode Island flag, the town flag and the POW-MIA flag. Page voted against and Councilwoman Katherine K. Anderson was absent, caring for a sick child.

"That's what most municipalities are now doing" in response to the Supreme Court decision, Steven Brown, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, told The Providence Journal Tuesday. He added that it's permissible for municipalities to fly Pride flags – and other non-government flags – if they adopt a policy making flag flying government speech, rather than private speech.

"It's the government's flagpole and government speech," said Brown. "It's the municipality itself saying this is their view."

Indeed, after the Supreme Court ruled against it, Boston adopted a new policy saying that its flagpoles are not a forum for public expression and that, in addition to government flags, it can fly flags in connection with official events proclaimed by the mayor or approved by the city council.

This month, Boston, the city whose lawsuit North Kingstown cited in rejecting a pride flag, raised a Pride flag over City Hall Plaza.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: North Kingstown nixes Pride flag, limits policy to government flags only