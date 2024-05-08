North Kansas City High School Orchestra performs piece inspired by 5-year-old’s book

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five-year-old Quincy was diagnosed with Leukemia when she was three. She and her older sister, Josie, worked together to create a book that was turned into a performance.

In August, “Sing Me A Story Foundation” reached out to the North Kansas City High School Orchestra. The group creates music inspired by stories of children in need, and they found the perfect story to share with 5-year-old Quincy.

Students at North Kansas City High School had to bring their assignment out of the classroom and onto center stage.

Jeremy Litster, a music composition student at Snow College composed the piece performed by the orchestra.

“The first time I read it and every time after just grinning from ear to ear the whole time,” Litster said.

He was given a composer’s dream. Take a book and make it into music.

“Expect to see a whole bunch of child like wonder,” Litster said.

His inspiration, “The Adventures of the Fitzgerald Family.” The author, a5-year-old girl named Quincy and her sister Josie.

Mom, Katie Fitzgerald says the book is more than you think you’d find in the mind of a young girl.

“It’s about a lot of adventures that our family goes on like trampoline parks, eating pizza,” Fitzgerald said. “I think it’s a little bit of obviously a lot of imagination and wishful thinking of things we can do.”

When Quincy was 3-years-old, she was diagnosed with Leukemia. Now Quincy’s mind filled with adventures, superheroes, has a tune.

“Happiness doesn’t come from what happens to us but how we react to it,” Litster said. “You can have the worst day ever and still choose to be a happy person based on where your focus is.”

“Instead of so much sadness, it’s a happy moment,” said Fitzgerald.

The family says they are also thankful for the high school putting on this performance. They also want it to serve a message for people to research more about pediatric cancer, the need for funding resources and how they can help kids after Quincy get the chance to have a long, healthy life.

