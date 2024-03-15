North Jersey traffic - Zach Bryan concert in Newark; roadwork on GWB, 80, 4, 17, 23

The Prudential Center presents concerts by Zach Bryan on Friday and Bryan Adams on Saturday. The Devils bring hockey back home to the arena on Tuesday and Thursday.

Scheduled construction, roadwork, utility work, bridge inspection, drainage improvements and bridge work will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge; Interstate 80; U.S. highways 9W and 46; and state routes 4, 15, 17, 20, 23 and 53.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is repairing potholes statewide. Motorists can expect to see crews repairing roadways at any time during the day.

Soccer is at Red Bull Arena on Thursday, with Ecuador National Football Team vs. Guatemala National Team.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On Route 4 westbound, roadwork will close the right lane between E. 53rd Street in Fair Lawn and Route 20 in Paterson, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 15.

Drainage improvements on Route 17 southbound near Sheridan Avenue in Saddle River and Waldwick, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 15.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound will close the right lane on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 15.

Construction on Grand Avenue will close all northbound lanes near Route 46 in Ridgefield, 9 p.m. March 15 through 6 a.m. March 16.

On the Garden State Parkway , construction will close the exit ramps in both directions to the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale, 10 p.m. March 15 to 6 a.m. March 16.

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 , sign work northbound between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, will close the express lanes, 9 p.m. March 16 to 5 a.m. March 17.

Construction will close the Route 3 eastbound ramp to and from the New Jersey Turnpike western spur in East Rutherford, 8 to 10 p.m. through March 17.

On Route 9W , utility work will close the southbound right lane near Charlotte Place in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 24.

Utility work will close portions of local roads in Tenafly, Bergenfield and Englewood, through April 5.

Essex County traffic

Sign work on Route 1&9 will close one southbound express lane near Delancey Street in Newark, 8 p.m. March 15 to 6 a.m. March 16.

Construction on Route 46 will close the left lane near Hollywood Avenue near Fairfield, 8 p.m. March 15 to 6 a.m. March 16.

On the New Jersey Turnpike southbound, construction will close the inner roadway between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 9 p.m. March 15 to 6 a.m. March 16; and line striping will close the outer roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 9 in New Brunswick, 8 p.m. March 17 to 6 a.m. March 18.

Roadwork on I-280 westbound will close the left lane between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. March 15 to 6 a.m. March 16.

Hudson County traffic

On Tonnelle Avenue , construction will close the right lane southbound between 69th and 44th streets in North Bergen, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 20; and water main work will intermittently close all northbound lanes 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., March 18 through March 23.

Morris County traffic

Roadwork on I-80 westbound will close the left lane near exit 34 in Roxbury and near exit 30 in Mount Arlington, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15.

On Route 15 , utility work will close the southbound left lane near Berkshire Valley Road in Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15.

Construction on Route 53 will intermittently close all northbound lanes between Route 10 in Morris Plains and I-80 in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15, construction on Route 46 will close one lane eastbound near I-80 in Netcong, in both directions between I-80 in Denville and Main Street in Rockaway, and westbound near New Road and Beverwyck Road in Parsippany. Utility work will close the left lane in both directions between I-80 in Parsippany and Bloomfield Avenue in Montville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15, and 8 p.m. March 15 to 6 a.m. March 16.

Passaic County traffic

Construction and drainage improvements on Route 20 will close the right lane between Route 46 in Clifton and E. 24th Street in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14, and in both directions between 10th and 21st avenues in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15.

Roadwork on I-80 will close the right lane eastbound between exit 60 in Paterson and exit 61 in Elmwood Park, 8 p.m. to midnight March 15; and westbound between exit 60 and exit 58 in Paterson, midnight to 6 a.m. March 16.

Construction on Route 21 southbound will close two lanes near Exit 11 in Passaic, 9 p.m. March 15 to 5 a.m. March 16.

On Route 46, bridge inspection will close the left lane in both directions near the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 18 through March 20.

Bridge work on Route 23 will close the left lane in both directions between Reservoir Road and West Milford and Blair Road in Wantage, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 14. Utility work will close the southbound right lane near Route 202 in Wayne, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., March 20 through March 22.

