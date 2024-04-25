North Jersey traffic - WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest comes to the Prudential Center

WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest comes to the Prudential Center on Thursday and the Mega Mezcla concert will be at the venue on Saturday. Then, the arena hosts the Professional Women's Hockey League on Tuesday.

Scheduled construction, drainage improvement, utility work, road work, sign work, utility work, bridge inspection and curb work will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington and Bayonne bridges; interstates 80, 280 and 287; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W, 46 and 206; and state routes 15, 17, 20, 23, 181 and 440.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound will close the right lane on the both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 25 and April 26; all lanes on the lower level, 9 p.m. April 25 to 5 a.m. April 26, and 11 p.m. April 26 to 8 a.m. April 27; and the right lane on the lower level, 8 a.m. April 27 to 8 a.m. April 28.

Drainage improvement on Route 17 closes the northbound right lane, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., near Highland Cross in Rutherford through April 26; and near Moonachie Avenue in Carlstadt, April 30 through May 3.

On Route 9W , construction closes the northbound right lane near Charlotte Place in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 26.

Deck work on Route 46 will close the eastbound left lane near the New Jersey Turnpike in Ridgefield Park, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 27.

Daytime utility work will close various local roads in Tenafly and Englewood through May 10.

Essex County traffic

The Prudential Center hosts WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest featuring Staind, Seether, the Struts and more at 5:30 p.m. April 25. The Mega Mezcla concert - featuring Alex Sensation, Myke Towers, Eladio Carrion and more - comes to the venue at 8 p.m. April 27. On April 30, the Professional Women's Hockey League returns as New York faces Ottawa at 7 p.m.

Utility work on Route 23 closes the right lane in both directions near Bradford Avenue in Cedar Grove, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25.

Road work on I-280 westbound will close up to two lanes near the Stickel Drawbridge in Newark, 9 p.m. April 25 to 4 a.m. April 26; the left lane between exit 7 in West Orange and exit 5 Roseland, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 26; the left lane between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 27.

Construction and a traffic shift on the New Jersey Turnpike will close the eastern spur northbound between Newark and Ridgefield, 9 p.m. April 26 to 6 a.m. April 27, and 10 p.m. April 28 to 4 a.m. April 29.

Hudson County traffic

On Tonnelle Avenue southbound in North Bergen, sign work and utility work will close the right lane between Paterson Plank Road and 44th Street in North Bergen, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25.

On Route 440 northbound, the left lane will be closed for road maintenance and utility work near Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City, 8 p.m. April 25 to 4 a.m. April 26; and for bridge inspection near Pulaski Street in Bayonne, noon to 2 p.m. April 30.

On Route 3 , drainage improvement will close the right lane on the eastbound service road between Harmon Cove and Paterson Plank Road in Secaucus, 9 p.m. April 25 to 6 a.m. April 26. Construction and bridge work will close up to two westbound lanes between the New Jersey Turnpike in Secaucus and Paterson Plank Road in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 27.

Construction in the Lincoln Tunnel will close the south tube eastbound 11 p.m. April 25 to 5 a.m. April 26.

Construction in the Holland Tunnel will close one lane in the south tube eastbound, 11 p.m. April 25 to 5 a.m. April 26.

Construction on the Bayonne Bridge closes the right lane in both directions 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 26.

At Red Bull Arena in Harrison, the New York Red Bulls take on the Vancouver Whitecaps at 7:30 p.m. April 27 and NY/NJ Gotham faces Racing Louisville at 5 p.m. April 28.

Morris County traffic

Road work on I-287 closes the left lane northbound near exit 37 in Morris and southbound near exit 42 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25.

On Route 46 , construction and installation of conduits closes the right lane in both directions between I-80 in Denville and I-287 in Parsippany, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 26.

On I-80 , road work closes one westbound lane near exit 30 in Roxbury and Mount Arlington, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 26; and 8 p.m. April 26 to 10 a.m. April 27.

Construction on Route 15 closes two lanes in both directions near Berkshire Valley Road in Rockaway and Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 26; and the southbound exit ramp to Espanong and Weldon roads in Jefferson, continuously through April 26.

Gas main work on Route 10 closes the right lane in both directions between New Murray Road and Murray Road in East Hanover, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., May 7 through May 9.

Passaic County traffic

Road work on I-80 closes the westbound left lane near exit 58 in Paterson, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25 and April 26.

Sign work and tree trimming on the Garden State Parkway northbound closes the ramp to exit 153 in Clifton, 10 p.m. April 25 to 5 a.m. April 26.

Construction on Route 23 northbound closes the right lane near Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 26.

On Route 20, construction closes the right lane in both directions between Route 46 in Clifton and E. 24th St. in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 26.

On Route 46, construction will close the eastbound right lane between the Garden State Parkway in Clifton and River Drive in Elmwood Park, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 27. Utility work will close all lanes intermittently in both directions near Paulison Avenue in Clifton, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 27.

Sussex County traffic

On Route 206 southbound, curb work closes the right lane near Lackawanna Drive in Byram, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 26.

Drainage improvements on Woodport Road northbound near Prospect Point Road in Sparta, closes the right lane, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center