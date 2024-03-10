North Jersey traffic - St. Patrick's Day parades in Bergenfield, Jersey City

St. Patrick's Day parades will close portions of roads in Jersey City and Bergenfield on Sunday.

There are concerts all week at the Prudential Center, with Don Omar on Sunday, Zack Bryan on Thursday and Friday, and Bryan Adams on Saturday.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is repairing potholes statewide. Motorists can expect to see crews repairing roadways at any time during the day.

Scheduled drainage improvements, utility work, construction and bridge inspection will cause daytime lane closures on the New Jersey Turnpike; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W, 22 and 46; and state routes 10 and 21.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

The Bergen County St. Patrick's Day Parade starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Bergenfield. Starting at the intersection of South Washington Avenue and West Englewood Avenue, proceeding north along Washington Avenue to St. John’s Roman Catholic Church.

On Route 9W , utility work will close the southbound right lane near Charlotte Place in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 11 through March 17.

On Route 4 , utility work will close two westbound lanes between River Road in Teaneck and Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., March 11 through March 15.

Sign work, construction and line striping on the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 northbound, between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, will close the express lanes, 9 p.m. March 9 to 6 p.m. March 10, and 9 p.m. March 16 to 5 a.m. March 17; and the local lanes, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., March 13 through March 15. Construction and guard rail repairs between Ridgefield and Newark will close the western spur northbound, 9 p.m. March 12 to 4 a.m. March 13; and southbound, 9 p.m. March 14 and 4 a.m. March 15.

Construction on the Garden State Parkway will close the exit ramps in both directions to the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale, 10 p.m. March 15 to 6 a.m. March 16.

Are you a collector? American Pickers' are coming to NJ, maybe you have their next pick

Essex County traffic

Upcoming concerts at the Prudential Center include Don Omar's Back To Reggaeton tour at 8 p.m. March 10, Zack Bryan's Quittin' Time tour at 7 p.m. March 14 and March 15, and Bryan Adams' So Happy It Hurts tour at 7:30 p.m. March 16.

Construction on Route 21 northbound will close the right lane between Chester Avenue and Newark and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 11.

Construction on Route 22 eastbound will close one lane near Meeker Avenue in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11.

On the New Jersey Turnpike , construction will close the inner roadway southbound, between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., March 11 through March 16. Construction and guard rail repairs between Ridgefield and Newark will close the western spur northbound, 9 p.m. March 12 to 4 a.m. March 13; and southbound, 9 p.m. March 14 and 4 a.m. March 15. Line striping will close the outer southbound exit 14 in Newark and exit 9 in New Brunswick, 8 p.m. March 17 to 6 a.m. March 18. Sign work on the Hudson County Extension eastbound will close the right lane between I-78 and the Newark Bay Bridge in Newark, 8 p.m. to midnight March 11.

Roadwork on I-280 westbound will close the left lane between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., March 11 through March 15.

On the Garden State Parkway southbound, overhead sign inspection will close the entrance ramp at exit 142B in Irvington, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., March 13 through March 15; utility work will close the entrance and exit ramps at exit 151 in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., March 13 through March 15, and the ramp to exit 148 in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. March 14 to 5 a.m. March 15; and utility work and steel repairs will close three southbound lanes near the Essex Toll Plaza, 8 p.m. March 13 to 6 a.m. March 4 and 10 p.m. March 14 through 6 a.m. March 15.

Hudson County traffic

The St. Patrick's Day parade will close portions of Grove and Montgomery streets, and Jersey and Newark avenues in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 10.

Construction on Tonnelle Avenue will close the right lane on the northbound ramp to westbound Route 495 and Route 3 in North Bergen, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11.

Drainage improvements on the New Jersey Turnpike Hudson County Extension will close the westbound right lane between exits 14C and 14B in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11.

Bridge work on the Pulaski Skyway will close all lanes intermittently from South Kearny to Broadway in Jersey City, 3 to 5 a.m. March 15.

Morris County traffic

Construction on Route 46 will close the right lane eastbound near I-80 in Netcong, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 11 through March 15; in both directions between Main Street and I-80 in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 11 to March 15; and westbound near New Road in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 12 through March 15.

Utility work on Route 10 will close the right lane eastbound near Johnson Road in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11; and westbound near Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover, 9 a.m.. to 3 p.m. March 12.

Passaic County traffic

Construction on Route 21 southbound will close two lanes near Exit 11 in Passaic, 9 p.m. March 11 to 5 a.m. March 12.

On Route 46, bridge inspection will close the left lane in both directions near the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 18 through March 20.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - St. Patrick's Day parade in Bergenfield