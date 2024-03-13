North Jersey traffic - Roadwork on GWB, I-80, 1-287, 17, 46

Scheduled construction, roadwork, utility work, bridge inspection, drainage improvements will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge; interstates 80 and 287; U.S. highways 9W and 46; and state routes 15, 17, 20 and 53.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is repairing potholes statewide. Motorists can expect to see crews repairing roadways at any time during the day.

The Prudential Center will present concerts by Zack Bryan on Thursday and Friday, and Bryan Adams on Saturday.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 , sign work, construction and line striping northbound between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, will close the local lanes, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., March 13 through March 15; and the express lanes, 9 p.m. March 16 to 5 a.m. March 17. Construction and guard rail repairs between Ridgefield and Newark will close the western spur southbound, 9 p.m. March 14 and 4 a.m. March 15.

Drainage improvements on Route 17 southbound near Sheridan Avenue in Saddle River and Waldwick, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through March 15.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound will close the right lane on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 15.

Construction will close the Route 3 eastbound ramp to and from the New Jersey Turnpike western spur in East Rutherford, 8 to 10 p.m., March 15 through March 17.

On Route 4 , utility work will close two westbound lanes between River Road in Teaneck and Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 15.

On the Garden State Parkway a downed tree closes the right lane southbound near exit 168 in Hillsdale. Construction will close the exit ramps in both directions to the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale, 10 p.m. March 15 to 6 a.m. March 16.

On Route 9W , utility work will close the southbound right lane near Charlotte Place in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 17.

Utility work will close portions of local roads in Tenafly, Bergenfield and Englewood, through April 5.

Essex County traffic

On the Garden State Parkway southbound, utility work and steel repairs will close three lanes near the Essex Toll Plaza, 8 p.m. March 13 to 6 a.m. March 14, and 10 p.m. March 14 through 6 a.m. March 15. Utility work will close the ramp to exit 148 in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. March 14 to 5 a.m. March 15, and the entrance and exit ramps at exit 151 in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m through March 15. Overhead sign inspection will close the entrance ramp at exit 142B in Irvington, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 15.

Upcoming concerts at the Prudential Center include Zack Bryan's Quittin' Time tour at 7 p.m. March 14 and March 15, and Bryan Adams' So Happy It Hurts tour at 7:30 p.m. March 16. The Devils are back home to face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. March 19.

On the New Jersey Turnpike , construction and guard rail repairs between Ridgefield and Newark will close the western spur southbound, 9 p.m. March 14 and 4 a.m. March 15. Line striping will close the outer southbound exit 14 in Newark and exit 9 in New Brunswick, 8 p.m. March 17 to 6 a.m. March 18. Construction will close the inner roadway southbound, between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through March 16.

Sign work on Route 1&9 will close one southbound express lane near Delancey Street in Newark, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through March 16.

Roadwork on I-280 westbound will close the left lane between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through March 16.

Hudson County traffic

Construction on Tonnelle Avenue will close the right lane southbound between 69th and 44th streets in North Bergen, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., March 14 through March 16.

Construction on the Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound will close one lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 15.

Morris County traffic

On I-287 , roadwork will close the left lane northbound between exit 33 in Harding and exit 34 in Morris, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14.

On Route 15 , utility work will close the northbound left lane near Berkshire Valley Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 13. Construction will close the southbound left lane between Taylor and Berkshire Valley roads in Jefferson, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. March 14.

Construction on Route 53 will intermittently close all northbound lanes between Route 10 in Morris Plains and I-80 in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 15.

Roadwork on I-80 westbound will close the left lane near exit 34 in Roxbury, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 15; and near exit 30 in Mount Arlington, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 15.

Through March 15, construction on Route 46 will close the right lane eastbound near I-80 in Netcong, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in both directions between I-80 in Denville and Main Street in Rockaway, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and westbound near New Road in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Utility work will close the left lane in both directions between I-80 in Parsippany and Bloomfield Avenue in Montville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through March 15, and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through March 16.

Passaic County traffic

A flood warning is in effect through 11 a.m. March 13 in areas near the Passaic River . Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Affected areas include the lower ends of East-Holsman and Bergen streets in Paterson, portions of Hoffman Grove and low lying areas near Two Bridges in Wayne, and other areas in Lincoln Park, Wayne and Little Falls.

Construction on Route 20 will close the right lane in both directions between 10th and 21st avenues in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15.

Roadwork on I-80 will close the right lane eastbound between exit 60 in Paterson and exit 61 in Elmwood Park, 8 p.m. to midnight March 15; and westbound between exit 60 and exit 58 in Paterson, midnight to 6 a.m. March 16.

Construction on Route 21 southbound will close two lanes near Exit 11 in Passaic, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 16.

On Route 46, bridge inspection will close the left lane in both directions near the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 18 through March 20.

