North Jersey traffic - Road work on I-80, pothole repair throughout region

After-effects of the rainstorm may still persist with downed trees and wires in Englewood and flooding in Lincoln Park, Little Falls, Paterson and Wayne.

Scheduled road work, utility work, construction and drainage improvement will cause daytime lane closures on interstates 80 and 287; U.S. Highway 9W; and state routes 4, 20 and 23.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is repairing potholes statewide. Motorists can expect to see crews repairing roadways at any time during the day.

The Devils have home games at the Prudential Center on Sunday and Tuesday. Dan + Shay perform at the arena on Friday.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

As of April 5, roads closed due to downed trees and wires include Dana Place and Maple Street in Englewood. Check 511nj.org for the latest information if traveling in that area.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound closes three lanes on the upper level, and the ramp to the upper level from the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway, 11 p.m. April 6 to 8 a.m. April 7.

On Route 9W southbound, the right lane will be closed for road work between Sage Road in Englewood Cliffs and the Palisades Parkway in Fort Lee, 9 p.m. April 5 to 6 a.m. April 6; for utility work between Palisades Avenue and John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7; and for construction on between routes 1&9 and 46/I-95 in Fort Lee and Hollywood Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., April 8 through April 12.

Sign work on the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 will close the northbound express lanes between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, 9 p.m. April 6 to 6 a.m. April 7.

Construction on Route 4 closes two lanes in both directions between Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack and River Road in Teaneck, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 8 through April 12.

Utility work will close portions of local roads in Tenafly, Bergenfield and Englewood, through April 12.

Essex County traffic

The New Jersey Devils are home at the Prudential Center to play the Nashville Predators on April 7, the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 9 and the New York Islanders on April 15. Dan + Shay bring their Heartbreak On The Map Tour to the arena on April 12. All events start at 7 p.m.

Hudson County traffic

Construction on the New Jersey Turnpike Hudson County Extension closes one lane between exit 14C in Jersey City and the Newark Bay Bridge in Bayonne on April 6, from 9 p.m. to midnight.

On Route 3 westbound, construction and installation of conduits will close two lanes between Meadowlands Parkway in Secaucus and Paterson Plank Road in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 13.

Road work on Tonnelle Avenue will close one lane in both directions near Route 3 in North Bergen, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 13.

At Red Bull Arena in Harrison, the New York Red Bulls take on the Chicago Fire FC at 7:30 p.m. April 13, and the NJ/NY Gotham FC face the Kansas City Current at 6 p.m. April 14.

Morris County traffic

There may be residual flooding in areas of Lincoln Park. Drive with caution and avoid flooded roadways.

Road work on I-80 closes the right lane near exit 34 in Wharton, Jefferson and Rockaway, westbound from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8; and eastbound from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11.

Road work on I-287 near exit 37 in Morris closes the left lane in both directions, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9; and one lane northbound, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12.

Passaic County traffic

There may be residual flooding on or near East-Holsman and Bergen streets in Paterson; Hoffman Grove, Two Bridges Road and other area in Wayne; as well as parts of Little Falls. Drive with caution and avoid flooded roadways.

Road work on I-80 eastbound will close up to three lanes near exit 55 in Totowa on April 6 until midnight.

Drainage improvements on Route 23 closes the right lane northbound near Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, and in both directions near Route 202 in Wayne, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 8 through April 12.

On Route 20, construction closes the left lane in both directions between 21st Avenue and E. 30th Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 through April 12.

