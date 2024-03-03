North Jersey traffic: Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus final day at Prudential

The Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus concludes its run at the Prudential Center today. The arena hosts the New Jersey High School Ice Hockey Championships on Monday, Devils games on Tuesday and Thursday, and Seton Hall basketball on Wednesday. Both the Devils and Seton Hall have games on Saturday. Don Omar brings his Back To Reggaeton Tour to the venue on March 10.

The Flip Circus continues its residency in the Garden State Plaza parking lot through Tuesday.

Scheduled roadwork, construction, utility work, road maintenance operations and bridge inspection will cause daytime lane closures on Interstate 80; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W and 46; and state routes 5, 21 and 23.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

The Flip Circus is in the parking lot of the Garden State Plaza , with performances at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. March 3; and 7:30 p.m. March 4 and March 5.

Utility work on Route 46 will close the eastbound left lane near Grand Avenue in Palisades Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4.

On Route 9W , construction will close the right lane southbound near Palisades Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 4; and in both directions between the state line and the Esplanade in Alpine, 9 a.m. to noon March 4, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 5 through March 8.

Road maintenance operations on Route 5 eastbound will close the right lane between Broad Avenue in Ridgefield and Bluff Road in Fort Lee, 9 a.m. to noon March 4; and 9 a.m to 3 p.m., March 5 through March 8.

Construction will close Grand Avenue in both directions near Route 1&9 in Ridgefield, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., March 4 through March 9.

On Route 1&9 , utility work on will close the right lane in both directions near Bergen Boulevard in Fort Lee and Palisades Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5; and all lanes intermittently, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 to March 8. Construction will close the roadway in both directions near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 9.

On Route 17, utility work will close the northbound right lane near Century Road in Paramus, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., March 5 through March 8.

Essex County traffic

The Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus finshes its run at the Prudential Center at noon and 4 p.m. March 3. The arena hosts the New Jersey High School Ice Hockey Championships on March 4, with four games starting at 1 p.m. The Devils return home to play the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. March 5 and the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. March 7. Seton Hall basketball is back as the Pirates face Villanova at 6:30 p.m. March 6. On March 9, traffic will increase in the area with both hockey and hoops at the venue as the Devils play Carolina Hurricanes at 12:30 p.m. and Seton Hall playes DePaul at 8:30. Don Omar's Back To Reggaeton Tour comes to the arena at 8 p.m. March 10.

On the Garden State Parkway, construction will close up to two northbound lanes between exit 143C in Irvington and exit 145 in East Orange, 10 p.m. March 4 to 6 a.m. March 5; up to two southbound lanes between the Larry Doby Service Area in Bloomfield and exit 144 in Newark, 10 pm. March 6 to 6 a.m. March 7; and two northbound lanes near exit 144 in Irvington, 10 p.m. March 7 to 6 a.m. March 8. Traffic shifts will close up to two northbound lanes between exit 144 and exit 147 in East Orange, 11 p.m. March 1 to 6 a.m. March 2.

Hudson County traffic

The soccer season is underway as the New York Red Bulls play their home opener vs. Dallas at Red Bull Arena, 7:30 p.m. March 9.

Morris County traffic

Roadwork on I-80 will close the left lane westbound between exit 34 in Wharton and exit 30 in Roxbury, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4.

Utility work on Route 10 will intermittently close all lanes in both directions between Manor Lane in Parsippany and Harvest Lane in Livingston, 8 p.m. March 5 to 5 a.m. March 6.

Passaic County traffic

Construction on Route 23 northbound will close the left lane between Reservoir and Canistear roads in West Milford, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 4.

Construction on Route 46 will close the right lane in both directions between Riverview Drive in Totowa and Piaget Avenue in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 4 through March 8.

On Route 21, construction will close two southbound lanes near exit 11 in Passaic, 9 p.m. March 4 to 5 a.m. March 5. Bridge inspection will close the right lane in both directions near exit 14 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., March 5 through March 7.

