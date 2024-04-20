North Jersey traffic - PWHL at Prudential Center, construction on GWB

The Prudential Center hosts the Professional Women’s Hockey League New York team on Saturday. Then, WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest comes to the arena on Thursday.

Scheduled construction, drainage improvement, bridge work, road work and curb work will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge; interstates 80 and 287; U.S. highways 9W and 206; and state routes 3, 4, 7, 10, 17, 20, 21 and 23.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Story continues below video

Bergen County traffic

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound lower level closes the right lane, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 20. Three lanes will be closed on the upper level, 9 p.m. April 20 to 8 a.m. April 21. On the

Drainage improvement on Route 17 closes the northbound right lane near Highland Cross in Rutherford, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 22 through April 26.

On Route 4 , bridge work closes the left lane in both directions between Fairview Avenue and Spring Valley Road in Paramus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22.

On Route 9W , construction closes the northbound right lane near Charlotte Place in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 22 through April 26.

Road work on I-80 closes the westbound right lane near exit 62 in Elmwood Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 23 and April 24.

On the Garden State Parkway northbound, installation of traffic monitoring systems will close four lanes at the Bergen Toll Plaza in Saddle Brook and up to two lanes between exit 159 in Saddle Brook and exit 165AB in Paramus, 10 p.m. April 24 to 5 a.m. April 25.

Daytime utility work will close various local roads in Tenafly and Englewood through May 10.

Are you a collector? American Pickers' are coming to NJ, maybe you have their next pick

Essex County traffic

As part of the Professional Women’s Hockey League's inaugural regular season, the PWHL New York team will host PWHL Boston at the Prudential Center at 3:30 p.m. April 20. The arena hosts WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest featuring Staind, Seether, the Struts and more at 5:30 p.m. April 25. The Mega Mezcla concert - featuring Alex Sensation, Myke Towers, Eladio Carrion and more - comes to the venue at 8 p.m. April 27.

Construction and a traffic shift on the New Jersey Turnpike will close the outer roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 22, and 9 p.m. April 24 to 6 a.m. April 26; and the eastern spur northbound between Newark and Ridgefield, 9 p.m. April 23 to 4 a.m. April 24, 9 p.m. April 26 to 6 a.m. April 27, and 10 p.m. April 28 to 4 a.m. April 29.

Construction on Route 21 northbound closes the right lane between I-78 and E. 3rd Avenue in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22.

Hudson County traffic

Bridge work on Newark-Jersey City Turnpike closes the right lane in both directions between Charlotte Circle in Jersey City and Route 21 in Belleville, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 22.

On the New Jersey Turnpike , pothole repair and street sweeping will close up to two lanes on the western spur southbound near exit 15W in Kearny, 8 p.m. April 22 to 4 a.m. April 23.

On Route 3 , drainage improvement will close the right lane on the eastbound service road between Harmon Cove and Paterson Plank Road in Secaucus, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., April 22 through April 26. Construction and bridge work will close up to two westbound lanes between the New Jersey Turnpike in Secaucus and Paterson Plank Road in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 27.

On Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen, utility work will close the southbound right land near Route 495, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., April 22 through April 25.

At Red Bull Arena in Harrison, the New York Red Bulls take on the Vancouver Whitecaps at 7:30 p.m. April 27 and NY/NJ Gotham faces Racing Louisville at 5 p.m. April 28.

Morris County traffic

On I-80 , road work closes one westbound lane near exit 34 in Wharton, Jefferson and Rockaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22.

Road work on I-287 closes the southbound right lane near exit 52 in Riverdale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22; and the northbound left lane near exit 37 in Morris, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25.

Construction on Route 10 eastbound closes the right lane near Arrowgate Drive in Randolph, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23.

Passaic County traffic

Construction on Route 23 northbound closes the right lane near Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 22 through April 26.

Bridge work on Route 21 southbound closes the left lane near exit 9 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 22.

Bridge work on Route 3 in both directions closes the right lane between Bloomfield and Main avenues in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22.

On Route 20, construction closes the right lane in both directions between Route 46 in Clifton and E. 24th St. in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 through April 26.

Road work on I-80 eastbound closes up to three lanes near exit 55 in Totowa through the end of the day April 22.

Sign work and tree trimming on the Garden State Parkway northbound closes the ramp to exit 153 in Clifton, 10 p.m. April 25 to 5 a.m. April 26.

Sussex County traffic

On Route 206 southbound, curb work closes the right lane near Lackawanna Drive in Byram, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 through April 26.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - PWHL at Prudential, GWB construction