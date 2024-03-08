North Jersey traffic - Pothole repairs statewide; roadwork on GWB, 80, 4, 17, 23, 23, 46

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is repairing potholes statewide. Motorists can expect to see crews repairing roadways at any time during the day.

Scheduled construction, roadwork, utility work, bridge inspection, road maintenance operations and fence repairs will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge; Interstate 80; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W, 22 and 46; and state routes 4, 5, 17 and 23.

At the Prudential Center, both the Devils and Seton Hall have games on Saturday. Don Omar brings his Back To Reggaeton Tour to the venue on Sunday.

The New York Red Bulls play their home opener at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On Route 9W , construction will close the right lane in both directions between the state line and the Esplanade in Alpine, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8.

Road maintenance operations on Route 5 eastbound will close the right lane between Broad Avenue in Ridgefield and Bluff Road in Fort Lee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8.

On Route 17 , construction will close the southbound right lane near Lake Street in Ramsey, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8.

On Route 1&9 , utility work will close all lanes intermittently near Bergen Boulevard, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8. Construction will close the roadway in both directions near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 9.

Fence repairs and utility work on Route 4 will close all lanes intermittently in both directions between Zink Place and to Yerger Road in Fair Lawn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8. Road maintenance operations and construction will close all eastbound lanes intermittently near Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack and all westbound lanes near River Road in Teaneck, 9 p.m. March 8 to 5 a.m. March 9.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound will close at least one lane on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 8.

Construction on the Garden State Parkway in both directions will close the exit ramp to the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale, 10 p.m. March 8 to 6 a.m. March 9, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 9.

Construction will close Grand Avenue in both directions near Route 1&9 in Ridgefield, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 9.

Installation of sign structures on the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 will close the express lanes northbound between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. through March 10.

Essex County traffic

Construction on Route 22 eastbound will close the left lane near Meeker Avenue in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8.

On the New Jersey Turnpike , construction will close the inner roadway southbound, between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. March 8 to 6 a.m. March 9.

Roadwork on I-280 westbound will close the left lane between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. March 8 to 6 a.m. March 9.

On March 9, traffic will increase around Newark with both hockey and hoops at the Prudential Center, as the Devils play the Carolina Hurricanes at 12:30 p.m. and Seton Hall plays DePaul at 8:30. Upcoming concerts at the arena include Don Omar's Back To Reggaeton Tour at 8 p.m. March 10 and Zack Bryan's Quittin' Time Tour at 7 p.m. March 14 and March 15

Hudson County traffic

Bridge work on the Pulaski Skyway will close all lanes intermittently from South Kearny to Broadway in Jersey City, 3 to 5 a.m. March 8.

The soccer season is underway as the New York Red Bulls play their home opener vs. Dallas at Red Bull Arena , 7:30 p.m. March 9.

The St. Patrick's Day parade will close portions of Grove and Montgomery streets, Jersey and Newark avenues,

Construction on Tonnelle Avenue will close the right lane on the northbound ramp to westbound Route 495 and Route 3 in North Bergen, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11.

Morris County traffic

Construction on Route 46 in both directions will close the right lane between Main Street and I-80 in Denville, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8.

Roadwork on I-80 will close the left lane westbound near exit 34 in Wharton, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8.

Construction on Route 23 will close the northbound right lane between Maple Lake Road in Butler and Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8.

Passaic County traffic

Road maintenance operations on Route 23 will close the right lane in both directions near Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8.

Construction on Route 46 will close the right lane in both directions between Riverview Drive in Totowa and Piaget Avenue in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8. Bridge inspection will close the left lane in both directions near the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 18 through March 20.

Roadwork on I-80 will close the westbound right lane between exits 60 and 57 in Paterson, 10 to 11 a.m. March 8, and near exit 55 in Totowa, 8 p.m. March 8 to 6 a.m. March 9; the eastbound right lane near exit 57, 11 a.m. to noon March 8; the westbound deceleration lane near exit 58 in Paterson, noon to 1 p.m. March 8; and the eastbound acceleration lane near exit 57, 1 to 2 p.m. March 8..

