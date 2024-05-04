North Jersey traffic - NY/NJ Gotham soccer at Red Bull Arena, utility work on Route 9W

NY/NJ Gotham has a game at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Scheduled construction, road work, utility work, road maintenance and gas main work will cause daytime lane closures on Interstate 80; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W, 46 and 206; the Bayonne Bridge; and state routes 3, 10, 20 and 440.

Rain on Sunday may cause dangerous road conditions. Motorists should drive with extra caution.

The Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament begins Monday at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton.

The Prudential Center hosts the Miku Expo concert on Tuesday and DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live on Friday.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Utility work on Route 9W northbound closes the right lane near Palisades Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4.

On I-95 , the northbound express lanes will be closed due to construction and sign work between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, 9 p.m. May 4 to 4 a.m. May 5.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge closes three eastbound lanes on the upper level, 9 p.m. May 4 to 8 a.m. May 5. The entire lower level will be closed, 11 p.m. May 4 to 8 a.m. May 5.

Daytime utility work will close various local roads in Tenafly and Englewood through May 10.

Essex County traffic

On the New Jersey Turnpike , construction will close the western spur northbound between Newark and Ridgefield, 9 p.m. May 5 to 5 a.m. May 6.

Construction on Route 1&9 closes the right express lane southbound near Wilson Avenue in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 6 through May 10.

Construction on Route 27 southbound between Poinier Street and Route 22 in Newark, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., May 6 through May 11.

The Prudential Center hosts the Miku Expo concert at 8 p.m. May 7. The Good Music Festival presents DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live - featuring Boyz II Men, TLC, Bobby Brown, Method Man & Redman, Faith Evans, Total and more - at 8 p.m. May 10.

Hudson County traffic

At Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NY/NJ Gotham faces NC Courage at 7:30 p.m. May 4 and the New York Red Bulls take on the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. May 11.

Construction on the Bayonne Bridge southbound closes the right lane, 7 to 10 a.m. May 4.

Road maintenance operations on Route 440 will intermittently close all northbound lanes near W. 63rd Streeet in Bayonne, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 6.

Construction on the Pulaski Skyway will close the right lane in both directions between South Kearny and Jersey City, midnight to 5 a.m. May 10.

New Jersey/New York Gotham FC defender Ali Krieger hoists the trophy with her teammates after defeating the OL Reign in the NWSL Championship at Snapdragon Stadium on Nov 11, 2023 in San Diego.

Morris County traffic

On I-80 , road work near exit 30 in Roxbury and Mount Arlington closes the westbound left lane, 8 p.m. May 4 to 11 a.m. May 5. Road work closes the eastbound right lane near exit 34 in Wharton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 8 and May 9.

On Route 10 , construction will close the right lane westbound near Arrowgate Drive in Randolph, 9 p.m. May 4 to 5 a.m. May 5; and eastbound near Dover Chester Road in Randolph, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. May 5 through May 12. Gas main work closes the right lane in both directions between New Murray Road and Murray Road in East Hanover, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., May 7 through May 9.

On Route 46 in both directions, construction closes the right lane between I-80 and Route 53 in Denville, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 6 through May 10; and utility work closes the left lane between I-80 in Parsippany and Bloomfield Avenue in Montville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 6 through May 10.

Traffic signal repairs and utility work on Route 53 will close the right lane in both directions between Route 10 in Morris Plains and I-80 in Denville, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., May 6 through May 11.

Passaic County traffic

Utility work on Route 3 closes the right lane in both directions near Route 46 in Clifton, all day May 4.

The Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament takes place at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton at 7 a.m., May 6 through May 12.

Road work on I-80 eastbound between near exit 55 in Totowa will close up to three lanes, continuously through the end of the day May 6.

On Route 20, construction closes the left lane in both directions between Route 46 and E. 24 Street in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 6 through May 10.

Construction on Route 21 southbound will close the right lane near exit 11 in Passaic, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., May 6 through May 8.

Sussex County

Construction on Route 206 in both directions will intermittently close all northbound lanes near Limecrest Road in Andover, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 6.

