North Jersey traffic - Mega Mezcla concert in Newark, Red Bulls game, construction on GWB

The Mega Mezcla concert will be at the Prudential Center on Saturday. The arena hosts the Professional Women's Hockey League on Tuesday.

At Red Bull Arena, the New York Red Bulls play on Saturday and NY/NJ Gotham has a game on Sunday.

Scheduled construction, road work, overhead sign repair, curb work, drainage improvement, bridge work and utility work will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge; Interstate 80; U.S. highways 46, 202 and 206; and state routes 10, 17, 20, 23, 181 and 440.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound will close the right lane on the lower level, 8 a.m. April 27 to 8 a.m. April 28.

Road work on I-80 westbound near exit 63 in Saddle Brook closes the left lane, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 29.

Construction on Route 208 will close one lane in both directions near Cedarhill Avenue in Wyckoff, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., April 29 through May 3.

Deck work on Route 46 will close up to two lanes near the New Jersey Turnpike in Ridgefield Park, westbound 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., April 29 through May 1 and 9 p.m. May 2 to 6 a.m. May 3; and eastbound 9 p.m. May 1 to 6 a.m. May 2, and 9 p.m. May 3 to 6 a.m. May 4 .

Drainage improvement on Route 17 closes the northbound right lane near Moonachie Avenue in Carlstadt, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 30 through May 3.

Guard rail repairs on the New Jersey Turnpike will close the western spur southbound between Ridgefield and Newark, 9 p.m. May 1 to 4 a.m. May 2.

The I-95 northbound express lanes will be closed due to a traffic shift between exit 69 in Teaneck and exit 72A, 9 p.m. May 2 to 4 a.m. May 3; and construction and sign work between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, 10 p.m. April 27 to 6 a.m. April 28, and 9 p.m. May 4 to 4 a.m. May 5.

Milling and paving on the Garden State Parkway will close up to three northbound lanes near the Bergen Toll Plaza and near exit 159 in Saddle Brook, 8 p.m. May 3 to 8 a.m.

Daytime utility work will close various local roads in Tenafly and Englewood through May 10.

Essex County traffic

On the New Jersey Turnpike , construction, a traffic shift and sign work will close the eastern spur northbound between Newark and Ridgefield, 10 p.m. April 28 to 4 a.m. April 29, 8 p.m. May 3 to 6 a.m. May 4, and 9 p.m. May 5 to 5 a.m. May 6. Deck work, guard rail repairs, milling and paving will close the outer roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. May 2 to 6 a.m. May 3.

Milling on the Garden State Parkway southbound will close up to two lanes between exit 144 in Newark and exit 138 in Kenilworth, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., April 29 through May 3.

Hudson County traffic

On Route 440 , bridge work will close one lane in both directions between Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne and Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 29. The northbound left lane will be closed for bridge inspection near Pulaski Street in Bayonne, noon to 2 p.m. April 30.

On Route 3 , drainage improvement will close the eastbound right lane between Harmon Cove in Secaucus and Route 495 in North Bergen, 9 p.m to 6 a.m., April 29 through May 3.

Construction on the New Jersey Turnpike will close the eastern spur northbound near exit 15X in Secaucus, 9 p.m. May 1 to 6 a.m. May 2.

Morris County traffic

Paving operations on Route 124 westbound will close the right lane between Central Avenue in Madison and I-287 in Morristown, 9 p.m. April 27 to 5 a.m. April 28.

On Route 46 , sign work closes the eastbound right lane near Blackwell Street in Dover, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29.

On Route 23 northbound, the right lane will be closed near the Boulevard in Riverdale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29.

Paving operations on Route 206 southbound will close the right lane near Flanders Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., April 29 through May 4.

On I-80 , road work closes the right local lane eastbound near exit 45 in Parsippany, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., April 29 through May 1.

On Route 10, construction will close the right lane westbound near Arrowgate Drive in Randolph, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. May 2 through May 5; and eastbound near Dover Chester Road in Randolph, 8 p.m. May 5 to 5 a.m. May 6, and 8 p.m. May 11 to 5 a.m. May 12. Gas main work closes the right lane in both directions between New Murray Road and Murray Road in East Hanover, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., May 7 through May 9.

Passaic County traffic

Overhead sign repair on Route 202 closes the southbound left lane near Parish Drive in Wayne, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 29 through May 3.

On Route 20, construction will close one lane in both directions for construction near 21st Avenue in Paterson; and drainage improvement and utility work closes the southbound right lane between Madison Avenue and Route 46 in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 29 through May 3.

On Route 23 , overhead sign repair closes the southbound left lane near I-80 in Wayne, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 29 through May 3.

On the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, construction and deck work will close up to two southbound lanes between exits 156 and 154, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., April 29 through May 1; deck work, milling and paving will close up to two northbound lanes between exits 153A and 155B, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., April 29 through May 4; sign work and tree trimming will close the northbound ramp to exit 153B, 10 p.m. May 2 to 5 a.m. May 3; deck work will close the southbound entrance ramp at exit 154, midnight to 1 a.m. May 3; and expansion joint repairs will close the southbound ramp to exit 154, 11 p.m. May 2 to 5 a.m. May 3.

On Route 46, overhead sign repair will close one lane in both directions near Route 23 in Wayne, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., April 29 through May 4.

Sussex County traffic

On Route 206 southbound, curb work closes the right lane near Lackawanna Drive in Byram, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 26.

Drainage improvements on Woodport Road northbound near Prospect Point Road in Sparta, closes the right lane, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - Mega Mezcla, Red Bulls, GWB closures