North Jersey traffic - Ive concert at Prudential, road work on GWB, 80, 46, 3, 4, 17, 23

Upcoming concerts at the Prudential Center include Ive on Friday, Kane Brown on Saturday, Avenged Sevenfold on Sunday and Drake on Thursday. The Devils have a home game on Tuesday.

Scheduled construction, road work, fence repairs, road widening, bridge inspection, drainage improvements, sign work and utility work will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge; interstates 80 and 287; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W and 46; and state routes 3, 4, 10, 17, 20, 21, 23, 67 and 440.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is repairing potholes statewide. Motorists can expect to see crews repairing roadways at any time during the day.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On Route 9W southbound, construction closes the right lane in both directions between Demarest Avenue in Englewood Cliffs and East Clinton Avenue in Tenafly, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 29.

Drainage improvements on Route 17 northbound closes the left lane near Allendale Avenue in Saddle River, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 29.

On March 29, construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound will close one lane on the upper level, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and all lanes on the lower level, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Bridge inspection on Route 67 southbound closes the right lane near Route 9W in Fort Lee, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., April 2 and April 3.

Bridge inspection on Route 4 westbound closes the right lane near I-95 in Fort Lee, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 2 and April 3.

Utility work will close portions of local roads in Tenafly, Bergenfield and Englewood, through April 12.

Are you a collector? American Pickers' are coming to NJ, maybe you have their next pick

Essex County traffic

Concerts continue at the Prudential Center with Ive's 1st World Tour at 8 p.m. March 29, Kane Brown's In the Air Tour at 7 p.m. March 30, and Avenged Sevenfold with Poppy and Sullivan King at 6:30 p.m. March 31. The Devils return home to the arena to face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. April 2. The venue goes back to concerts for Drake with Lil Wayne and Lil Durk and the It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? at 8 p.m. April 4 and April 5. Then, the Devils are back to play the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. April 7.

On Route 46 in both directions, drainage improvements will close the left lane near Hollywood Avenue in Fairfield, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through March 30.

Road work on I-280 westbound will close the left lane between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. March 29 to 6 a.m. March 30.

Drainage improvements and utility work on Route 21 closes the left lane in both directions between I-78 and Third Avenue in Newark, noon to 3 p.m. April 1.

Hudson County traffic

Sign work on Route 440 southbound closes one lane between W. 63rd Street and Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 29.

On Truck Route 1&9 , construction will close the northbound right lane near Hackensack Avenue in Kearny, 8 p.m. March 29 to 5 a.m. March 30; and fence repairs closes the southbound right lane between Route 440 and the Hackensack River Drawbridge in Jersey City, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 2 through April 4.

Construction in the Lincoln Tunnel will close the south tube eastbound, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 29.

Construction in the Holland Tunnel will close one lane in the south tube eastbound, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 29.

On Route 3 westbound, construction and installation of conduits will close two lanes between Meadowlands Parkway in Secaucus and Paterson Plank Road in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 30, and April 1 through April 6.

Morris County traffic

Construction on Route 46 will close the one lane in both directions between Main Street in Rockaway and Main Street in Denville, and the westbound left lane near Beverwyck Road in Parsippany, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 29. The eastbound right lane will be closed for road work near I-80 in Mount Olive and for deck work near Blackwell Street in Dover, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 29. Road widening closes the right lane in both directions near Canfield Avenue in Mine Hill, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 29.

Road work on I-80 westbound closes the left lane near exit 34 in Roxbury, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 29.

Construction on Route 10 will close the eastbound right lane near Dover Chester Road in Randolph, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2.

Road work on I-287 closes the northbound right lane near exit 37 in Morris, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2.

Utility work on Route 23 closes the northbound right lane near I-287 in Riverdale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 2.

Bridge work on Route 15 will intermittently close all lanes northbound near Espanong Road in Jefferson, 8 p.m. April 5 to 6 a.m. April 6.

Passaic County traffic

Fence repairs and utility work on Route 4 closes the right lane in both directions between the Passaic River in Paterson) and Route 208 in Fair Lawn, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 29.

On Route 21 southbound bridge work closes the left lane near exit 9 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and deck work will close two lanes near exit 11 in Passaic, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., both on March 29.

On Route 20, construction closes the northbound right lane near Route 46 and I-80, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 29; and the left lane in both directions near 21st Avenue, noon to 3 p.m. April 1, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 through April 5.

Road work on I-80 eastbound will close the right lane near exit 55 in Totowa, 8 p.m. April 3 to 6 a.m. April 4.

On Route 46, bridge inspection will close the left lane in both directions near the Garden State Parkway in Clifton and Elmwood Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 4 and April 5.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - Road work on GWB, I-80, 46, 3, 4, 17, 23