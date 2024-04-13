North Jersey traffic - highway flooding; Red Bulls in Harrison; maintenance on Route 17

Due to heavy rainfall, strong winds and coastal flooding on Friday, motorists should drive with caution throughout the area. Flooding was reported on highways in Secaucus and Mount Arlington.

At Red Bull Arena, the New York Red Bulls have a home game on Saturday and NJ/NY Gotham plays on Sunday.

Scheduled construction, road maintenance, utility work, road work and drainage improvement will cause daytime lane closures on interstates 80 and 287; and state routes 7, 10, 17, 20 and 23.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is repairing potholes statewide. Motorists can expect to see crews repairing roadways at any time during the day.

The Jersey City Marathon will close several local roads on Sunday.

The Devils have a home game at the Prudential Center on Monday; then concerts return to the arena with Chris Tomlin on Thursday and Judas Priest on Friday.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Road maintenance operations on Route 17 northbound closes the left lane between Summit Avenue in Hackensack and I-80 in Lodi, 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 13.

Construction on Route 4 closes up to two lanes in both directions near Jones Road in Englewood, 11 p.m. April 13 to 5:30 a.m. April 14.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge upper level eastbound will close three lanes and the ramp to the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway, 11 p.m. April 13 to 8 a.m. April 14.

A traffic shift on the New Jersey Turnpike eastern spur southbound between Ridgefield and Newark, 9 p.m. April 16 to 6 a.m. April 17.

On the Garden State Parkway northbound, installation of traffic monitoring systems will close up to two lanes near the Bergen Toll Plaza in Saddle Brook and between exit 159 in Saddle Brook and exit 165AB in Paramus, 10 p.m. April 17 to 6 a.m. April 18. Milling and paving will close up to two northbound lanes at the Bergen Toll Plaza in Saddle Brook, and between exit 159 in Saddle Brook and exit 163 in Paramus, 8 p.m. April 19 to 7 a.m. April 20.

Essex County traffic

Construction on Route 23 closes the right lane in both directions near Bloomfield Avenue in Verona, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 15 through April 19.

At the Prudential Center, the New Jersey Devils are home to play the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. April 15. Concerts return to the arena with Chris Tomlin's Holy Forever World Tour at 7 p.m. April 18 and Judas Priest's Invincible Shield Tour at 7:30 p.m. April 19. Then, as part of the Professional Women’s Hockey League's inaugural regular season, the PWHL New York team will host PWHL Boston at 3:30 p.m. April 20.

On the Garden State Parkway , two northbound lanes will be closed due to deck work, and milling and paving between exit 145 in East Orange and the Larry Doby Service Area in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. April 15 to 6 a.m. April 16; and a traffic shift between exit 145 in East Orange and exit 153A in Clifton, 1 to 6 a.m., April 17 and April 18.

Road work on I-280 will close at least one lane westbound near the Stickel Drawbridge in Newark, 9 p.m. April 17 to 4 a.m. April 18; and eastbound near exit 5 in Roseland, 9 p.m. April 18 to 4 a.m. April 19.

Construction and a traffic shift on the New Jersey Turnpike will close the outer roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 11 in Woodbridge, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., April 18 through April 22.

Hudson County traffic

At Red Bull Arena in Harrison, the New York Red Bulls take on the Chicago Fire FC at 7:30 p.m. April 13, and the NJ/NY Gotham FC face the Kansas City Current at 6 p.m. April 14.

The Jersey City Marathon and Half Marathon on April 14 will close portions of 9th, 10th, 11th, 13th, 16th, 18th, Brunswick, Coles, Grand, Greene, Grove, Monmouth, Phillip and Washington streets; Garfield, Johnston, Linden, Manila, Neptune, Pacific, Princeton avenues; Burma and Caven Point roads; Christopher Columbus and Morris Pesin drives; and Marin and Washington boulevards.

On Route 3 , flooding was reported Friday morning on the eastbound service road near Paterson Plank Road in Secaucus, closing the right lane, so proceed with caution in the area. Construction and bridge work will close up to two westbound lanes between the New Jersey Turnpike in Secaucus and Paterson Plank Road in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., April 15 through April 20.

On Tonnelle Avenue near Route 3 in North Bergen, line striping will close the southbound right lane, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., April 15 through April 18.

Construction on Belleville Turnpike northbound near Newark Jersey City Turnpike in Kearny closes the left lane, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 17.

Morris County traffic

On I-80 , flooding was reported eastbound near exit 30 in Mt. Arlington on Friday afternoon, so use caution or avoid the area. Road work closes one lane eastbound near exit 34 in Wharton, Jefferson and Rockaway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16; eastbound between exit 37 in Rockaway and Denville, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18; and westbound near exit 35 in Rockaway, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18.

Construction on Route 10 in Roxbury closes one lane westbound near Eyland Place, 3 to 10 p.m. April 13; eastbound near Sussex Turnpike, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., April 15 to April 18; westbound near St. Theresa Terrace, 8 p.m. April 18 to 5 a.m. April 19.

Road work on I-287 closes one lane southbound between exit 44 in Boonton and exit 41 in Parsippany, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 20, drainage improvements and utility work closes the northbound right lane between Route 46 in Clifton and E. 24th Street in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15; and construction closes the left lane in both directions between 21st Avenue and E. 30th Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 15 through April 19.

A traffic shift on the Garden State Parkway will close up to two southbound lanes between exit 154 in Clifton and exit 151 in Bloomfield, midnight to 6 a.m., April 16 and April 17.

Construction on Route 3 will close all eastbound lanes intermittently between Broad Street and the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., April 16 through April 19.

On Route 23 northbound, utility work closes the right lane near Route 202 in Wayne, 6 to 8 p.m. April 17.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - flooding, Red Bulls, Route 17 closures