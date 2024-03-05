North Jersey traffic - Heavy rain in forecast; Devils play at Prudential Center

There is heavy rain in the forecast for Tuesday, which can cause some traffic problems and create dangerous road conditions.

Scheduled construction, utility work, bridge inspection, road maintenance operations and fence repairs will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge; Interstate 80; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W, 22 and 46; and state routes 4, 5, 17 and 21.

The Flip Circus concludes its residency in the Garden State Plaza parking lot Tuesday.

The Devils are at the Prudential Center on Tuesday and Thursday, Seton Hall basketball is at the arena on Wednesday, and both the Devils and Seton Hall have games on Saturday. Don Omar brings his Back To Reggaeton Tour to the venue on Sunday.

The New York Red Bulls play their home opener at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On Route 1&9 , utility work on will close the right lane in both directions near Bergen Boulevard in Fort Lee and Palisades Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5; and all lanes intermittently, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 to March 8. Construction will close the roadway in both directions near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 9.

The final performance of the Flip Circus in the parking lot of the Garden State Plaza is at 7:30 p.m. March 5.

On Route 9W , construction will close the right lane in both directions between the state line and the Esplanade in Alpine, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8.

Road maintenance operations on Route 5 eastbound will close the right lane between Broad Avenue in Ridgefield and Bluff Road in Fort Lee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound will close at least one lane on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 8.

On Route 17 , construction will close the southbound right lane near Lake Street in Ramsey, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8; and utility work will close the northbound right lane near Century Road in Paramus, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 8.

Fence repairs and utility work on Route 4 will close all lanes intermittently in both directions between Zink Place and to Yerger Road in Fair Lawn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8. Road maintenance operations will close all eastbound lanes intermittently near Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 9.

Construction on the Garden State Parkway in both directions will close the exit ramp to the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale, 10 p.m. March 8 to 6 a.m. March 9, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 9.

Construction will close Grand Avenue in both directions near Route 1&9 in Ridgefield, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 9.

Installation of sign structures on the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 will close the express lanes northbound between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. through March 10.

Essex County traffic

The Devils return home to the Prudential Center to play the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. March 5 and the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. March 7. Seton Hall basketball is back as the Pirates face Villanova at 6:30 p.m. March 6. On March 9, traffic will increase in the area with both hockey and hoops at the venue as the Devils play Carolina Hurricanes at 12:30 p.m. and Seton Hall playes DePaul at 8:30. Don Omar's Back To Reggaeton Tour comes to the arena at 8 p.m. March 10.

On the New Jersey Turnpike southbound, between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, overhead sign repair will close the outer roadway, 8 p.m. March 5 to 5 a.m. March 6; and construction will close the inner roadway, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., March 7 through March 9. Guard rail and pothole repairs, sign work, and tree trimming will close the western spur northbound between Newark and Ridgefield, 8 p.m. March 6 to 4 a.m. March 7.

On the Garden State Parkway, construction will close up to two southbound lanes between the Larry Doby Service Area in Bloomfield and exit 144 in Newark, 10 pm. March 6 to 6 a.m. March 7; and two northbound lanes between exit 144 in Irvington and exit 145 in East Orange, 10 p.m. March 7 to 6 a.m. March 8.

Construction on Route 22 eastbound will close the left lane near Meeker Avenue in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 7 and March 8.

Roadwork on I-280 westbound will close the left lane between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through March 9.

Hudson County traffic

Bridge work on the Pulaski Skyway will close all lanes intermittently from South Kearny to Broadway in Jersey City, 3 to 5 a.m. March 8.

Construction on the Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound will close one lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 8.

The soccer season is underway as the New York Red Bulls play their home opener vs. Dallas at Red Bull Arena, 7:30 p.m. March 9.

Morris County traffic

Roadwork on I-80 will close the left lane eastbound between exit 27 in Roxbury and exit 28 in Mount Arlington, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5; and westbound near exit 34 in Wharton, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 8.

Utility work on Route 10 will intermittently close all lanes in both directions between Manor Lane in Parsippany and Harvest Lane in Livingston, 8 p.m. March 5 to 5 a.m. March 6.

Construction on Route 46 will close the right lane in both directions between Main Street and I-80 in Denville, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 21, bridge inspection will close the right lane in both directions near exit 14 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. through March 7.

Construction on Route 46 will close the right lane in both directions between Riverview Drive in Totowa and Piaget Avenue in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8. Bridge inspection will close the left lane in both directions near the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 18 through March 20.

Roadwork on I-80 westbound will close the right lane near exit 55 in Totowa, 8 p.m. March 8 to 6 a.m. March 9.

