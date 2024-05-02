North Jersey traffic - Construction on George Washington Bridge, road work on I-80, I-287

Scheduled road work, construction, utility work, overhead sign repair, drainage improvement and gas main work will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington and Bayonne bridges; interstates 80 and 287; U.S. highways 46 and 202; and state routes 10, 15, 17, 20, 23, 24, 139.

NY/NJ Gotham has a game at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The Prudential Center hosts the Miku Expo concert on Tuesday.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Road work on I-287 southbound near exit 66 in Mahwah closes the left lane, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 2.

Construction on Route 208 will close one lane in both directions near Cedarhill Avenue in Wyckoff, 8 p.m. May 2 to 5 a.m. May 3.

Deck work on Route 46 will close up to two lanes near the New Jersey Turnpike in Ridgefield Park, westbound 9 p.m. May 2 to 6 a.m. May 3, and eastbound 9 p.m. May 3 to 6 a.m. May 4.

The I-95 northbound express lanes will be closed due to a traffic shift between exit 69 in Teaneck and exit 72A, 9 p.m. May 2 to 4 a.m. May 3; and construction and sign work between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, 9 p.m. May 4 to 4 a.m. May 5. Pothole repair will close two southbound local lanes between exit 70B in Teaneck and the New Jersey Turnpike western spur in Ridgefield, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 3.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge closes two eastbound lanes on the upper level, 10 p.m. May 2 to 5 a.m. May 3; the westbound left lane on the lower level, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 3; the eastbound right lane on the lower level, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through May 3; and three eastbound lanes on the upper level, 9 p.m. May 4 to 8 a.m. May 5. The entire lower level will be closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 3, and 11 p.m. May 4 to 8 a.m. May 5.

Drainage improvement on Route 17 closes the right lane northbound near Moonachie Avenue in Carlstadt, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 3; and the southbound between Route 3 in Rutherford and Fern Avenue in Lyndhurst, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through May 3.

Milling and paving on the Garden State Parkway northbound will close up to five lanes at the Bergen Toll Plaza and near exit 159 in Saddle Brook, and up to two lanes between exit 159 and exit 163 in Paramus, 8 p.m. May 3 to 8 a.m. May 4.

Daytime utility work will close various local roads in Tenafly and Englewood through May 10.

Essex County traffic

Road work on I-280 westbound between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. May 2 to 6 a.m. May 3, and 11 p.m. May 3 to 10 a.m. May 4.

Guard rail repairs on Route 24 westbound closes the left lane between exits 8 and 7 in Millburn, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 3.

On the New Jersey Turnpike , construction, a traffic shift and sign work will close the eastern spur northbound between Newark and Ridgefield, 8 p.m. May 3 to 6 a.m. May 4, and 9 p.m. May 5 to 5 a.m. May 6. Deck work, guard rail repairs, milling and paving will close the outer roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. May 2 to 6 a.m. May 3.

Construction on Truck Route 1&9 will close the right lane in both directions at the Passaic River Drawbridge in Newark, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 3.

Milling on the Garden State Parkway southbound will close up to two lanes between exit 144 in Newark and exit 138 in Kenilworth, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 3.

The Prudential Center hosts the Miku Expo concert at 8 p.m. May 7.

Hudson County traffic

Construction on Route 139 eastbound closes the lower right lane between Tonnelle and Jersey avenues in Jersey City, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2; and the upper right lane near Central Avenue in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 3.

On Route 3 , drainage improvement will close the eastbound right lane between Harmon Cove in Secaucus and Route 495 in North Bergen, 9 p.m. May 2 to 6 a.m. May 3.

Construction on the Bayonne Bridge southbound closes the right lane, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 3, and 7 to 10 a.m. May 4.

On Truck Route 1&9 , construction will close up two northbound lanes at the Hackensack River Drawbridge, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 4.

At Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NY/NJ Gotham faces NC Courage at 7:30 p.m. May 4.

Morris County traffic

A downed tree on I-287 northbound near exit 30 in Harding closed the right lane as of the morning of May 1.

Construction on Route 15 intermittently closes all northbound lanes near Berkshire Valley Road in Rockaway and Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 3.

On Route 46 in both directions, utility work closes the right lane near I-80 in Denville, and construction closes the left lane near I-80 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 3. Construction closes the left lane between Beverwyck Road and I-80 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 3; and near I-287 in Parsippany, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 4. Overhead sign repair will intermittently close all eastbound lanes betwen W. Main Street in Rockaway and Route 3 in Clifton, 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 4.

On I-80 , road work near exit 30 in Roxbury and Mount Arlington closes the left lane in both directions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 3; and the westbound left lane, 9 p.m. May 3 to 10 a.m. May 4, and 8 p.m. May 4 to 11 a.m. May 5. Road work closees the right lane near exit 34 in Wharton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8.

Paving operations on Route 206 southbound will close the right lane near Flanders Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 4.

On Route 10, construction will close the right lane westbound near Arrowgate Drive in Randolph, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 5; and eastbound near Dover Chester Road in Randolph, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. May 5 through May 12. Gas main work closes the right lane in both directions between New Murray Road and Murray Road in East Hanover, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., May 7 through May 9.

Passaic County traffic

On the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, sign work and tree trimming will close the northbound ramp to exit 153B, 10 p.m. May 2 to 5 a.m. May 3; deck work will close the southbound entrance ramp at exit 154, midnight to 1 a.m. May 3; expansion joint repairs will close the southbound ramp to exit 154, 11 p.m. May 2 to 5 a.m. May 3; and deck work, milling and paving will close up to two northbound lanes between exits 153A and 155B, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 4.

Bridge work on Route 21 southbound will close the right lane near exit 10 in Passaic, 10 p.m. May 2 to 5 a.m. May 3.

Overhead sign repair on Route 202 closes the southbound left lane near Parish Drive in Wayne, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 3.

On Route 20, construction will close one lane in both directions for construction near 21st Avenue in Paterson; and drainage improvement and utility work closes the southbound right lane between Madison Avenue and Route 46 in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 3.

On Route 23 southbound, the left lane will be closed for overhead sign repair near I-80 in Wayne, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 3.

Road work on I-80 eastbound between near exit 55 in Totowa will close up to three lanes, continuously from 11 p.m. May 3 through the end of the day May 6.

On Route 46, overhead sign repair will close one lane in both directions near Route 23 in Wayne, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 4.

The Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament takes place at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton at 7 a.m., May 6 through May 12.

