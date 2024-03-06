North Jersey traffic - closures on GWS, 80, 17, 46; Seton Hall at Prudential

Scheduled construction, roadwork, utility work road maintenance operations and fence repairs will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge; Interstate 80; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W, 22 and 46; and state routes 4, 5, 17 and 20.

Seton Hall basketball is at the Prudential Center Wednesday, the Devils are at home on Thursday, and both the Devils and Seton Hall have games on Saturday. Don Omar brings his Back To Reggaeton Tour to the venue on Sunday.

The New York Red Bulls play their home opener at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On Route 17 , utility work will close the northbound right lane near Century Road in Paramus, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 8; and construction will close the southbound right lane near Lake Street in Ramsey, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8.

On Route 9W , construction will close the right lane in both directions between the state line and the Esplanade in Alpine, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8.

Road maintenance operations on Route 5 eastbound will close the right lane between Broad Avenue in Ridgefield and Bluff Road in Fort Lee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8.

On Route 1&9 , utility work will close all lanes intermittently, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8. Construction will close the roadway in both directions near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 9.

Fence repairs and utility work on Route 4 will close all lanes intermittently in both directions between Zink Place and to Yerger Road in Fair Lawn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8. Road maintenance operations will close all eastbound lanes intermittently near Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 9. Construction will intermittently close all westbound lanes near River Road in Teaneck, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 9.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound will close at least one lane on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 8.

Construction on the Garden State Parkway in both directions will close the exit ramp to the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale, 10 p.m. March 8 to 6 a.m. March 9, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 9.

Construction will close Grand Avenue in both directions near Route 1&9 in Ridgefield, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 9.

Installation of sign structures on the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 will close the express lanes northbound between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. through March 10.

Are you a collector? American Pickers' are coming to NJ, maybe you have their next pick

Essex County traffic

Seton Hall basketball is back at the Prudential Center as the Pirates face Villanova at 6:30 p.m. March 6. The Devils are home to play the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. March 7. On March 9, traffic will increase in the area with both hockey and hoops at the venue as the Devils play Carolina Hurricanes at 12:30 p.m. and Seton Hall playes DePaul at 8:30. Don Omar's Back To Reggaeton Tour comes to the arena at 8 p.m. March 10.

On the New Jersey Turnpike , guard rail and pothole repairs, sign work, and tree trimming will close the western spur northbound between Newark and Ridgefield, 8 p.m. March 6 to 4 a.m. March 7; and construction will close the inner roadway southbound, between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., March 7 through March 9.

On the Garden State Parkway, construction will close up to two southbound lanes between the Larry Doby Service Area in Bloomfield and exit 144 in Newark, 10 p.m. March 6 to 6 a.m. March 7; and two northbound lanes between exit 144 in Irvington and exit 145 in East Orange, 10 p.m. March 7 to 6 a.m. March 8.

Construction on Route 22 eastbound will close the left lane near Meeker Avenue in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 7 and March 8.

Roadwork on I-280 westbound will close the left lane between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through March 9.

Hudson County traffic

Construction on the Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound will close one lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 8.

Bridge work on the Pulaski Skyway will close all lanes intermittently from South Kearny to Broadway in Jersey City, 3 to 5 a.m. March 8.

The soccer season is underway as the New York Red Bulls play their home opener vs. Dallas at Red Bull Arena, 7:30 p.m. March 9.

Morris County traffic

Roadwork on I-80 will close the left lane eastbound between exit 27 in Roxbury and exit 28 in Mount Arlington, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6; and westbound near exit 34 in Wharton, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 8.

Construction on Route 46 will close the right lane in both directions between Main Street and I-80 in Denville, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8.

Passaic County traffic

Construction on Route 20 northbound will close the left lane between Route 46 in Clifton and E. 24th Street in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6.

On Route 21, bridge inspection will close the right lane in both directions near exit 14 in Clifton, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 6 and March 7.

Construction on Route 46 will close the right lane in both directions between Riverview Drive in Totowa and Piaget Avenue in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8. Bridge inspection will close the left lane in both directions near the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 18 through March 20.

Roadwork on I-80 will close the westbound right lane between exits 60 and 57 in Paterson, 10 to 11 a.m. March 8, and near exit 55 in Totowa, 8 p.m. March 8 to 6 a.m. March 9; the eastbound right lane near exit 57, 11 a.m. to noon March 8; the westbound deceleration lane near exit 58 in Paterson, noon to 1 p.m. March 8; and the eastbound acceleration lane near exit 57, 1 to 2 p.m. March 8.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - closures on GWS, 80; Seton Hall at Prudential