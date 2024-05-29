These North Jersey towns have reported bear sightings this month. Does it show a trend?

Bear sightings in North Jersey were more common than last year in well-populated counties and slightly less frequent in rural areas, according to official data from the past month.

Residents reported 139 instances of bear activity across Bergen, Morris, Sussex, Passaic and Essex counties from April 20 to May 21, according to a report from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife, which is overseen by the Department of Environmental Protection.

The "bear activity" can include anything from a mere sighting to an unprovoked attack on a human or animal. The report does not include incidents handled by local police without DEP assistance.

Sightings and complaints across the five counties jumped 9% compared to the same time period in 2023. Bergen County saw its reported numbers double over the last month compared to 2023, up from six to 12, while Essex jumped from one to four sightings.

In Sussex County, where many residents are accustomed to seeing bears in their backyards or other wooded areas, official sightings and complaints dropped from 74 to 70. But the animal was responsible for two separate dog attacks in Sparta in May, including one that killed one of three dogs at a home on Graphic Boulevard.

While bear sightings have increased, especially in more populous areas, reports of bear-related aggression or damage to property, among other nuisances, decreased. Statewide, the data shows a 31% drop in reports of Category I bears, the most serious.

Recent bear incidents

In Verona on May 20, police advised residents that a bear had been spotted in neighboring Montclair and advised those who saw the animal to keep their distance and call the police department.

Reports also show a bear was spotted in a tree on Ridge Road in Little Falls on May 19, while another was spotted the same day near the lower lake of the Ramapo Valley County Reservation in Mahwah.

In Norwood Terrace along the Passaic River, numerous residents reported spotting a bear in the Totowa neighborhood on May 18, according to police reports.

On May 16, students at Manchester Regional High School in Haledon were briefly sheltered in place after a bear cub was spotted on the property, leading police to issue an alert on social media. The small bear safely retreated to the woods, although residents were advised to exercise vigilance.

Hawthorne Police said a bear was spotted in the borough on May 8, while in Essex County, the South Orange Police Department advised residents in a social media post on May 13 of a bear that had been spotted in the area of Thorndon Street and Walton Avenue. Those who may have spotted the bear were urged to avoid it and call police.

A flurry of photographs over the past month have been spotted on social media, showing mother bears and her cubs foraging for food in areas such as the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge, a nine-mile, 5,100-acre area that mainly encompasses Sussex County to the north.

In April in Vernon, linemen with Sussex Rural Electric Cooperative, a locally owned electric utility company, helped save a bear cub from a tree using their bucket truck to extricate the 3-month-old bear, according to a post by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, or NRECA.

First Class Lineman Anthony Salokas told the cooperative that a sow and two cubs sauntered through the neighborhood on April 9 when nearby construction startled the cub, sending it up a tree for refuge. The DEP recommends a waiting period to determine whether a mother will return, and in this case, linemen returned 20 days later to rescue the bear, Salokas told the NRECA.

Salokas rescued the roughly 15-pound cub by grabbing his scruff, and once on the ground, placing him in a travel crate where he was freed in a known den in Stillwater. Apparently, a new family welcomed the baby with open paws.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bear sightings in NJ reported in these towns in May