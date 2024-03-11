These North Jersey school districts have special elections on Tuesday

A handful of North Jersey school districts will have special elections on Tuesday to vote on school improvement construction questions.

Passaic County

In Wayne, voters will decide the fate of a $169.8 million bond proposal to improve facilities at all 15 schools in the K-12 district.

The 61 proposed projects would enhance security, save energy and take care of an anticipated rise in enrollment, school officials said.

Wayne, NJ -- February 22, 2024 -- Air purifiers in the hallway at Wayne Hills HS. Wayne K-12 district officials gave a tour of three schools in advance of the $169.8 million bond referendum on March 12.

If the measure is approved, the district would receive $39 million in state aid to spend toward the cost of the projects.

The referendum will ask whether the average property owner, with a home assessed at $229,473, is willing to pay an estimated $370 annually in school debt taxes for 25 years, the lifetime of the bond.

The project calls for the following:

Expansion of the early childhood center at Preakness School. The new wing would have 24 classrooms, six of which would be dedicated to pre-K. The project would essentially convert the century-old building into the district’s 10th elementary school.

Under the bond proposal, six buildings — George Washington Middle School, A.P. Terhune School, James Fallon School, Lafayette School, Packanack School and Theunis Dey School — would get two-stage vestibules. The entrances would ensure that visitors are properly screened.

Anthony Wayne Middle School on Garside Avenue would benefit from a project to fix cracks that were detected in its foundation.

Additional work would target renovations to boys' and girls' locker rooms at Wayne Hills and Wayne Valley high schools. The bond proposal also calls for replacing bleachers at both football fields, a safety issue that has concerned some parents.

Other high school projects include the installation of a new elevator at Wayne Valley and modernization of the cafeteria and the replacement of an elevator at Wayne Hills.

Bergen County

Becton Regional/Carlstadt and East Rutherford

Carlstadt and East Rutherford voters will weigh in on Becton Regional High School's proposed $49.2 million bond to fund new special education, trades and vocational space, and to buy property for a new gymnasium and renovate the current gym.

The 2024 proposal for the Becton Regional High School Vocational and Trades Annex Building across the street from existing building.

A $55 million version of the plan was defeated by voters in March 2022. The referendum splits the proposal into three questions with a total cost of $49.2 million:

The first question is about a $29.5 million proposal for STEM, special education and vocational space. The new proposal reduces the addition from 90,000 square feet to 47,000, eliminating a new building for vocational training previously proposed across the street.

Question two is on a new gym, the renovation of the existing gym and a performing arts center at $12.8 million. The property would be purchased to build a new regulation-size gymnasium, with renovations to the existing gym, and a performing arts center, bathrooms and locker rooms.

The third question asks voters to approve $7 million for renovations to the school's annex building at 160 Paterson Ave. for trades and vocational program space.

The mayor and council of Carlstadt, one of three communities served by the high school, came out in opposition to the plan. A resolution and letter opposing Becton Regional's referendum was issued by the mayor and council of Carlstadt, mostly due to unresolved issues.

East Rutherford homeowners with an average home value of $426,302 and Carlstadt homeowners with an average home value of $445,779 would see a tax impact of $0.03 per $100 assessed valuation for Question 1, and $0.01 per $100 assessed valuation each for Questions 2 and 3.

That would be an average increased tax bill of $144 per year if Question 1 is approved, or $252 per year if all three questions are approved.

Fairview school referendum

The Fairview Board of Education is looking to build a 91,334-square-foot, four-story middle school building. The school, with 24 classrooms for grades six to eight, would cost about $60 million, with $35 million coming from capital reserve funds.

The building would also feature small group instructional classrooms, science labs, music and art classrooms, a gymnasium, a cafeteria, a media center, student lounges and office space.

Roughly $10.8 million in state aid has been approved for the project. If voters approve the proposal, Fairview homeowners with an average assessed home value of $466,924 would see a tax impact of about $396 per year over 25 years.

Little Ferry school referendum

In Little Ferry, voters will be asked to approve a $38 million proposal for a new middle school on Liberty Street.

The 65,000-square-foot, three-story building would be constructed at the former site of Washington Elementary School, which closed in June 2018 due to its deteriorating condition. Workers demolished the 110-year-old brick building to clear the site for the planned sixth through eighth grade school.

The proposal includes classrooms designed for collaboration and hands-on learning, science labs, modern safety and accessibility features, and a cafeteria with a working kitchen that would provide fresh food for students at the new school and Memorial School across the street.

The building also would feature two outdoor recreation spaces, including a rooftop area that could be used for recess, gym, outdoor learning or lunches. The average property owner, with a home assessed at $375,501, would pay an estimated $50 per month in school debt taxes.

Morris County

West Morris Regional School District

Residents of five Morris County towns will be asked to approve $26 million in improvements to the two regional high schools that serve the Mendhams, the Chesters and Washington Township.

Despite that price tag, officials in the West Morris Regional School District say the package won't raise taxes, and that because of circumstances, taxpayers will see a tax cut.

Because of $8 million in state aid, combined with debt payments about to end on another, more expensive referendum measure approved 20 years ago, there won't be an increase in taxes. Replacing it with the new proposal would result in taxpayers seeing "on average an approximately 35% decrease in the school debt portion of their property tax bills," the district says in an online presentation.

The proposed projects would include partial roof replacements and parking lot improvements, cafeteria and kitchen upgrades, technology labs and air conditioning in all classrooms and common areas at West Morris Central High School in Washington Township and West Morris Mendham High in Mendham.

Combined, the schools serve about 2,100 students in southwest Morris County.

Updates also would be made to the field house shower and storage facilities at both schools and to the culinary arts room and public address system at West Morris Mendham.

Walking through Rockaway Valley School ahead of a March 12 $15 million referendum vote, showing aging 1959 infrastructure, outdated facilities and storage in leaky hallways. Superintendent Dr. Christian Angelillo points to aging boilers.

Boonton Township school referendum

Boonton Township school officials proposed a $15 million project that, if passed, would add $39 per month in taxes for the median assessed home value of $529,640. That amounts to $468 a year. Voter approval of the measure also would unlock state funding to offset about a third of the cost.

The proposal includes a new HVAC system for air-conditioned classrooms, updated boilers for heating, additional storage space, a security vestibule for the school entrance, renovations to the nurse's office and an art room, and completion of a roof replacement that began in phases over the past two years.

Line items on the referendum, such as an integrated heating and air-conditioning system, qualify for state aid totaling almost $5 million, or a third of the total referendum cost.

Walking through Rockaway Valley School ahead of a March 12 $15 million referendum vote, showing aging 1959 infrastructure, outdated facilities and storage in leaky hallways.

Other improvements, such as LED lighting, would be offset by savings in energy and maintenance costs. If the district tried to address the problems piecemeal, with, say, standalone air-conditioning units, the purchases would not be eligible for state aid, officials said.

In-person voting will be on Tuesday, March 12, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Jersey's online polling place search tool can help residents find where to vote.

Staff Writers Philip DeVencentis, Megan Burrow, Marsha A. Stoltz and William Westhoven contributed to this story.

