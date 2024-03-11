The Bergen County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs is hosting the 2024 North Jersey Regional Spelling Bee Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Bergen Community College’s Tech Center in the Paramus campus.

This tradition has been a part the North Jersey community since 1935, according to the head of the event's operation Collin Knight.

For this year's 89th-annual spelling bee, 65 students across multiple Bergen County schools will be competing for first place. Students between the third and eighth grade who attend any public or private school in Bergen County can participate in the event. The champion will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. during the last weekend in May.

The qualified students are the winners of their own school's spelling bee and now have the opportunity to win the regional contest.

This year's sponsors include Bergen County, Bergen Community College, the Bergen County Zoo, the Bergen County Education Association, and LAN Associates, an architectural engineering and design firm based in Midland Park.

The Regional Champion will also receive a monetary prize provided by LAN Associates to be used to offset the cost of the trip to the National Spelling Bee.

Lucas Ke, of Upper School, in Englewood Cliffs won the North Jersey Regional Spelling Bee last year after correctly spelling the word bariolage.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey Regional Spelling Bee returns for 89th year