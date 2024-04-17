Will North Jersey get money to tackle air pollution through NYC congestion pricing plan?

Will New Jersey will get some money for the potential effects of air pollution from Manhattan's congestion pricing plan?

Janno Lieber, president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said at a breakfast event Wednesday morning that "lo and behold, the presentation we made to the feds does call for some allocation of mitigation dollars to New Jersey," according to Crain's New York. "The way that all of this is determined is allocations by the number of people who are in areas impacted by initial truck traffic, and New Jersey will get its share, exactly on the arithmetic."

But the MTA is not confirming if this is a stronger commitment than what has previously been said by agency officials and in federal environmental review documents that New Jersey "could" be eligible for some money to mitigate possible increases in pollution in Bergen and Hudson counties.

This lack of commitment was among the biggest contentions raised by lawyers representing New Jersey in oral arguments this month, who pointed out that the MTA and Federal Highway Administration have committed to spend millions on mitigation efforts in New York, but not the Garden State.

Questions about how much money New Jersey may be receiving, what it can be used for and whether it's spelled out in documents submitted to the feds were not answered by the MTA or FHWA, the agency that approved the MTA's environmental analysis and is currently reviewing final submission documents.

June 15 is when the MTA is planning to launch the congestion pricing tolling program that will charge drivers a new $15 peak-hours toll to enter Manhattan below 60th Street, including those who already pay a toll to enter from New Jersey through the Lincoln and Holland tunnels — except for vehicles that stay on the highways on the perimeter.

Gov. Phil Murphy sued the FHWA last summer, saying it should have required the MTA to do a more comprehensive review than the 4,000-page document it submitted and that some areas of New Jersey could be harmed by the program. The judge in that case is expected to issue a decision in the coming weeks.

Jen Sciortino, a spokeswoman for Murphy, declined to comment on Lieber's statements.

How congestion pricing will work

Charges at E-ZPass rates:

$15 will be charged once daily for passenger vehicles and passenger vehicles with commercial license plates that enter the zone during peak hours, between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

$3.75 will be charged for passenger vehicles and passenger vehicles with commercial license plates that enter the zone during off-peak hours.

$24 or $36 will be charged for trucks and buses — depending on their size — to enter the zone during peak hours.

$6 or $9 will be charged for trucks and buses depending on their size to enter the zone during off-peak hours.

$7.50 will be charged for motorcycles to enter the zone during peak hours.

$1.75 will be charged for motorcycles to enter the zone during off-peak hours.

$1.25 will be added to each paid passenger trip for trips to, from, within or through the zone using a taxi, green cab or for-hire vehicle.

$2.50 will be added to each paid passenger trip for trips to, from, within or through the zone using a high-volume for-hire vehicle, or app-based service, such as Uber and Lyft.

Vehicles that receive tolls by mail will pay 50% more than the E-ZPass rates.

Credits, discounts and exemptions

School buses contracted with the New York City Department of Education, commuter vans licensed with the city Taxi and Limousine Commission and buses providing scheduled commuter services open to the public, including NJ Transit and fixed routes from private carriers, are exempt from the toll.

Specialized government vehicles will be exempt. This includes those carrying equipment and tools or when the vehicle itself is needed to do the work; it does not include those carrying agency personnel or elected officials.

Certain emergency vehicles and qualifying vehicles transporting people with disabilities will be exempt.

The Lincoln and Holland tunnels' crossing credit during peak hours will be $5 for passenger vehicles; $2.50 for motorcycles; and $12 or $20 for trucks and buses, depending on their size.

The Queens-Midtown and Hugh Carey tunnels' crossing credit during peak hours will be $2.50 for passenger vehicles; $1.25 for motorcycles; and $6 or $10 for trucks and buses, depending on their size.

There is no crossing credit during off-peak hours.

Low-income vehicle owners who register with the MTA's Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority program will receive a 50% discount on the passenger vehicle peak period E-ZPass toll rate on their vehicle's 11th trip and subsequent trips in a calendar month. There are no residency requirements to qualify for the discount.

