This North Jersey man's car was stolen. Police found it. Then he got a $419 bill

PATERSON — After his SUV was stolen on May 27, Roshean Mitchell was happy to hear that Paterson police found the vehicle two days later.

But when Mitchell went to pick up the Kia Sorento the next morning, he felt victimized all over again.

That’s because the company Paterson uses for towing services handed Mitchell a bill for $419.45, fees he had to pay before he could get the car back.

“Why would I have to pay when somebody stole my car?” said Mitchell, 44. “It doesn’t seem fair.”

A manager at City Wide Towing, who declined to give his name, said the Paterson Police Department sometimes provides car theft victims “a property tag” that allows them to retrieve their vehicles without paying any fees.

Paterson Press asked the towing manager why some theft victims must pay fees to get their vehicle and others do not. The manager said the police property tags usually are given to people whose cars need to be searched and checked for fingerprints in ongoing investigations.

“That’s the police department’s determination,” the City Wide Towing manager said.

Paterson police officials did not provide a response when asked about the department’s towing fee policy. Mayor Andre Sayegh did not comment when asked if he thought it was fair for the towing firm to impose fees on car theft victims.

Mitchell, who works as a cook at a day care center on North Main Street and operates a thrift shop next door, showed Paterson Press a copy of the bill he got from City Wide. It included a $155 towing fee, $100 for two days of storage, a $50 administrative fee, and $90 for “crash wrap” used to cover the broken window through which the robbers entered the car.

Mitchell said the fact that he was charged for two days of storage even though the Kia was at the towing yard for less than 24 hours compounded the injustice.

To get his stolen car back, Roshean Mitchell of Paterson had to pay City Wide Towing a $155 towing fee, $100 for two days of storage, a $50 administrative fee, and $90 for “crash wrap.”

Mitchell received a message from the Paterson police that the Kia was found at 5:07 p.m. on May 29. But he couldn’t go pick up the vehicle until the next morning because City Wide shuts its storage yard at 4:30 p.m.

The crime victim also questioned the $90 fee for the covering over the window. The City Wide manager said that’s the company’s standard practice to prevent further damage when it gets a vehicle with a busted window.

The towing manager said car theft victims often have comprehensive insurance coverage that will pay the towing fees for theft victims. But Mitchell’s vehicle was a 2012 model without comprehensive insurance.

Saw someone driving his stolen SUV

Mitchell said he never had a car stolen before. The Kia, he said, is primarily used by his wife, Latasha McDonald. He said he knew something was wrong when he came home from work on May 27 and didn’t see his wife’s car in its usual parking spot.

On May 31, Mitchell said he saw someone driving the SUV down North Main Street and started to follow the vehicle as he reported the sighting. But the driver of the stolen vehicle must have realized he was being pursued, and sped away, running red lights to escape, he said.

Besides the towing fees, Mitchell said he has had to pay $200 to repair the broken car window and $800 for the ignition system that was busted by the thief.

“I didn’t want to pay for the towing, but they said if you don’t pay, you don’t get the car,” he stated, adding that it was hard to come up with the money for all the expenses stemming from the theft.

“People are struggling in this city,” Mitchell said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ man's stolen car was found. Then he got a bill