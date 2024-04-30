North Jersey man pleads guilty to embezzling $488K from Hudson-Bergen Light Rail

A Bergen County man has pleaded guilty to collecting nearly half a million dollars in overtime pay for work he did not complete, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Tuesday.

Joseph Ferrara, 56, of North Arlington, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals in Newark federal count. He was charged with embezzling $487,899 for projects on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail on which he worked for a subcontractor performing electrical work.

Ferrara, who supervised workers on HBLR projects, was compensated at an elevated overtime rate for non-regular weekday hours and Saturdays and at a double time rate for work on Sundays, in addition to his standard pay for normal weekday hours, according to documents filed in the case.

From January 2018 to April 2020, Ferrara submitted claims for hundreds of hours of work allegedly performed during the week "knowing that he had not actually performed that work for his employer on HBLR projects," Sellinger said. For example, he admitted spending 10 days vacationing in Florida in both December 2018 and December 2019, doing no project work despite claiming more than 200 hours at regular, overtime and double time rates.

Ferrara agreed to forfeit the $487,899 as part of his plea agreement. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, with sentencing scheduled for Sept. 5.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ man charged with embezzling from Hudson-Bergen Light Rail