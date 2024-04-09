North Jersey high school partners with hotel for new work-study internship

TEANECK — "Where's the suit?"

Teaneck High School senior Alfred Lewis said this was his first on-the-job lesson as part of the district's new paid work-study internship program in hotel management with White Lodging's Teaneck Glenpointe Marriott.

"I was dressed OK, but for the front desk they want you in a suit, no sports jacket, and comfortable shoes," he said.

The program is one of several being explored by the school district to provide students with accelerated education and career opportunities, said Superintendent Andre Spencer.

"Resident Darryl Greene initiated the partnership with the Marriott Glenpointe," Spencer said. "He called to see if I would be interested in meeting with the general manager of the hotel to discuss a partnership. We held a meeting, and the partnership evolved."

Teaneck Marriott General Manager Andrew Duymovic said the arrangement is similar to the J-1 Visa program that allows foreign nationals to gain experience working in one of the company's U.S. hotels.

"The student goes through a full job application process, we pay them minimum wage and they choose to work in one of three areas: office, housekeeping or culinary," Duymovic said. "They shadow employees and learn how to perform their duties. There is the possibility of part-time jobs after they graduate, but it's something to put on their resume wherever they end up."

High school junior Brieana Brown said she chose the housekeeping part of the program because she's interested in a nursing career and wanted to see the hotel's approach to sanitizing its facilities.

"Our uniform's a little different, black slacks, black shoes, the hotel's housekeeping vest," Brown said. "We follow the employees, learn what to check, what has to be cleaned."

Lewis said his duties "look so easy" but are part of a complex system "working together for a common goal."

"There's always something to do: checking people in or out, lost keys, phone requests," Lewis said. "Remember to smile, look people in the eye, avoid using slang, and refer customers to someone else if they get difficult. But most have been understanding."

The school's program is administered through its FORUM office. Coordinator Nick Campestre said its career counselors created a survey to identify juniors and seniors interested in hotel careers and sent them application flyers. Six internships are available, and they continue as long as the student is interested.

"The program offers students the opportunity to receive hands-on experience, mentorship and training that will prove invaluable for their career advancement," Campestre said. "We look forward to continuing this partnership with Glenpointe."

Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, a construction company based in Hackensack, is also partnering with Glenpointe in the work-study program. Company President Ryan Sanzari said the company is "very excited to help create career opportunities for the young members of the Teaneck community."

For more information about the work-study program, contact Campestre at 201-833-5136 or email ncampestre@teaneckschools.org.

