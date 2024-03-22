North Jersey Coast Line death: NJ Transit train strikes pedestrian near Hazlet Station

A NJ Transit train (right) rolls south out of the Long Branch station Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

HAZLET - A man was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train on the North Jersey Coast Line on Thursday, according to an agency spokesperson.

The train, which was being moved along the line and was not in passenger service about 3:52 p.m., when it hit the pedestrian in the area of Hazlet Station near Holmdel Road, said Everett Merrill, a senior NJ Transit spokesman.

“The train had no customers onboard, there were no injuries reported (among) the crew,” Merrill said. “North Jersey Coast Line service continued to operate with delays to select trains in the area.”

The identity of the victim and the circumstances that led to the incident were not immediately known on Thursday night, he said.

The New Jersey Transit Police Department is in charge of the investigation, Merrill said.

Delays of up to 15 minutes in both directions were being reported between the Aberdeen-Matawan and Little Silver stops on the line.

