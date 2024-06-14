North Jersey braces for poor air quality and upcoming thunderstorm, heat wave

With thunderstorms, poor air quality and a massive heat wave on the horizon, North Jersey is in for some potential hazardous weather all week.

Residents may see a scorching temperatures starting on Tuesday while there are also warnings of unhealthy air quality for all of Friday. A potential thunderstorm is also looming in North Jersey counties for Friday evening.

Harmful air quality in NJ

Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Union and Hudson counties will have a poor air quality alert from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, according to the National Weather Service and NJ Department of Environmental Protection.

An air quality alert means that the ground level ozone within an area may reach unhealthy standards.

The air quality index for North Jersey counties may reach levels between 100 and 150, which is categorized as unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups of people, according to AirNow.

Potential Friday evening thunderstorm in North Jersey

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop after a cold front passes through the region this afternoon and evening, per the National Weather Service. The weather agency says strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with brief heavy downpours, damaging winds and large hail. Localized flash flooding is also possible.

In Bergen County, showers and a possible thunderstorm are expected after 5 p.m. on Friday. There is an 80% chance of precipitation according to National Weather Service. Most of the potential storms are suppose to last until 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Heat wave in NJ next week

North Jersey is expected to see scorching temperatures in the 90s from Tuesday until the end of the week.

New Jersey's first heat wave of the summer is expected to have several days reach heat index values above 95 throughout the week.

A moderate risk of excessive heat (40% to 60% chance) is anticipated to last until June 21 in the Northeast with a slight risk of remaining in place on the East Coast until June 26, says NWS.

Temperatures are expected to reach low to high 90s from Tuesday to Saturday according to the forecast displayed by the Weather Channel for the Paramus area.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ air quality alert issued before thunderstorm, heat wave