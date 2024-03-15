North Jersey apartment building partially collapses, displacing 70 residents

A building in Passaic partially collapsed on Thursday evening, displacing more than 70 residents, according to city officials.

The mixed-use residential and commercial building at 120 President St. partially collapsed just after 5 p.m.

The Passaic Fire Department and Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost arrived on scene to assess the incident and determined the building needed to be evacuated. Alberto Ventura, the city's construction official, also arrived on scene to deem the building uninhabitable, according to city officials.

The building next door at 118 President St. was also evacuated.

Damage between 120 President Street in Passaic, which partially collapsed on Thursday evening, and the adjacent building 118 President Street.

No injuries have been reported but over 70 people have been displaced, approximately 50 of them being residents of 120 President Street.

The American Red Cross, in partnership with the City of Passaic, has opened a temporary shelter for displaced residents in the gym at the Mahatma Gandhi School in Passaic.

Red Cross New Jersey posted to X, formerly Twitter, Thursday evening saying, "Our disaster action team is in Passaic tonight to help those affected by a building collapse on President Street. At this time, our team is assessing the needs of displaced families."

According to Passaic Mayor Hector C. Lora, the building's condition has only deteriorated since Thursday night. The bulge in the side of the building has visibly gotten bigger and the alleyway between the two buildings is getting more narrow.

Unclear when — or even if — residents can return

The expected timeline for residents to be able to return is three to four weeks, but Lora said they may not be able to get back in at all.

"We can house them for about three days. We're looking to get funding, working with the Red Cross and seeing what we can do to extend help," said Lora.

"We're going to see if we can have them stay somewhere temporarily but the big challenge that we face right now is potential relocation or permanent relocation because a temporary solution is just that — temporary," the mayor said. "The other challenge we have is finding them affordable housing."

While the cause of the building's collapse has not yet been determined, Lora said that it could be a number of factors.

Damage on the side of 120 President Street, an apartment building in Passaic that partially collapsed Thursday evening.

"Considering the severe weather conditions that we have had over the last few weeks with strong winds and constant rain, it could have exacerbated existing conditions," said Lora. "There is record that there was a fire years ago. The buildings in our city and cities all around New Jersey are very old, some over 100 years old. This could be anything from potential termites getting into the wood, until you really open up everything and assess it, you're not going to know for sure, but there could be a number of factors that contributed."

Lora implored the Legislature to move an affordable housing bill forward.

Several New Jersey towns could receive funds to encourage developing affordable accessory dwelling units — smaller, independent structures on the same lot as a single-family home — under a pilot program Gov. Phil Murphy proposed in his Tuesday fiscal year 2025 budget address.

Advocates hail the practice as part of a solution to address the state’s affordable housing shortage.

Under the $10 million proposal, 10 or more municipalities would be awarded up to $1 million through a competitive grant process.

"The city of Passaic recently passed an affordable housing initiative allowing for accessory dwelling units as long as they are provided for affordable housing," Lora said. "But considering the challenges right now as mayor, looking at families that are struggling, it's not just whether there are apartments available, but are there affordable apartments where they can relocate." said Lora.

"We’re going to see issues like this occur not just in Passaic in the future but around the state whether it is a fire, natural disaster, or old buildings that are compromised," he said. "There are going to be many families that need to find where they are going to relocate, and I really want to make this appeal."

