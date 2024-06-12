North Jay Water District lifts boil-water advisory

Jun. 11—JAY — North Jay Water District officials lifted a boil water advisory Tuesday, which affected areas south of Look Brook Circle.

The advisory was issued Friday after a water main break was repaired Thursday on Route 4, also Main Street.

Roads affected by the advisory included Mountain View, Old Jay Hill Road, Main Street, East Dixfield Road and Jerry Street.

As with most water main repairs, the advisory was declared as a precautionary measure to ensure water is safe to drink.

Questions regarding this notice should be directed to Water District Superintendent Ben Wright at 207-578-1528 or to the State of Maine Drinking Water Program at 207-287-2070 during normal business hours.

