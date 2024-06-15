North Huntingdon Township police looking for runaway teenager

North Huntingdon Township police are looking for a missing runaway teenager.

Cassie Nowalk, 16, ran away from her house in the area of Carpenter Lane in North Huningdon Township overnight on June 15, police said.

Nowalk is described as a white female who is approximately 5 feet tall and 100 pounds. She has strawberry blonde/redish hair.

Police said Nowalk has a medical condition.

Anyone with information on Nowalk’s whereabouts is asked to call North Huntingdon police at 724-863-8800 or call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Teen survivor testifies as 2 men accused in deadly Washington County double shooting appear in court Channel 11 Exclusive: A look at the wreckage from Sen. John Fetterman’s car crash in Maryland Tickets on sale for 2025 U.S. Open Championship held in Oakmont VIDEO: Abandoned bridge in South Park given new life as fishing area DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts