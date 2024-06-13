North Huntingdon man killed in Butler County crash

A man died in a crash in Butler County Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened at around 6:20 a.m. on Kittanning Pike near its intersection with Oak Road and Ridgeway Drive.

Josiah Pastories, 19, from North Huntingdon, failed to negotiate a right curve and went down a slope before hitting a tree.

Pastories was found dead at the scene, state police said.

