North Huntingdon man arrested after police find inappropriate photos of young girls on his phone

A North Huntingdon has been arrested for unlawful contact with a minor, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

ACPD says its investigation began in March when they got a ChildLine report of an incident involving a young girl. Through witness interviews, police learned an adult man, identified as Michael McFarland, 21, instructed the girl to take an inappropriate photo of herself in the bathroom on his phone while at a Bible study session in South Park Township home. The girl reported knowing McFarland through Providence Reformed Church.

While investigating, detectives reviewed McFarland’s phone and found 11 photos of seven girls “in various stages of undress.”

McFarland was arrested on May 16. ACPD says he’s facing multiple charges, including unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation, and sexual abuse of children.

Detectives have not been able to identify any of the other victims from the recovered photos. Anyone with information on this case should call police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

