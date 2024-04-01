North Huntingdon community mourning loss of 2 young men killed in dirt bike crash

Two young lives were tragically cut short after their dirt bike veered off the road and over into an embankment. Police told Channel 11 News they are still actively working to sort out the details after they were called out early Sunday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man, boy dead after dirt bike crash in Westmoreland County

A small memorial is now growing alongside this busy road in North Huntingdon after a deadly dirt bike accident over the weekend claimed the lives of two young men: Adam Bilinsky and Colin Bargiel.

According to the Westmoreland County Medical Examiner, the teens were riding on Ridge Road on a single dirt bike when they veered off and into an embankment. Channel 11 News spoke with a friend of Bilinsky’s who came to pay his respect.

“Live fast and hard I think is what he would say,” said Zach Corlazzoli.

Corlazzoli and Bilinsky had been friends since childhood. Both are members of the same scout troop. Zach told us that Bilinsky loved everything about dirt bikes and that he had been riding since they were young kids.

“Dirt bikes and quads so that was kind of his big thing, after we got out of scouts, he rode dirt bikes all the time,” Corlazzoli, said.

We spoke with the police chief who told us it is unclear if speed played a factor, but we do know that neither teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. From what we observed the road is extremely busy with sharp turns.

A GoFundMe has been started for the other teen involved in the crash Colin Bargiel, a friend of the family writes that Colin will always be remembered for his smile and laughter.

“It really makes me tear up thinking like that could have been any one of us. We all think we have thirty years left but that could have been me,” Corlazzoli.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and we are working at this time to learn any new details, once confirmed we will post to our website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man, boy dead after dirt bike crash in Westmoreland County Recall alert: 118K Subarus recalled over air bag sensor issue Former Steelers CB Cam Sutton arrested in Florida VIDEO: 2 people arrested for trespassing at Century III Mall as demolition crews were working, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts