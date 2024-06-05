North Hardin High School staff and students grieving death of school's band director

Kelsey Dunn, Director of Bands for North Hardin High School, was killed in a car accident Tuesday.

Students, teachers and members of the North Hardin High School community are grieving the loss of the school's Director of Bands Kelsey Dunn, who died in a vehicle accident on Tuesday, according to a release from the Hardin County Schools district.

Superintendent Teresa Morgan said Dunn made an impact on many people throughout her years at the school and that she served as a mentor and a friend to those she met.

"The North Hardin High School Trojan family is devastated," Morgan said via email. "And, when one part of the HCS family hurts, we all hurt."

"She cultivated and nurtured relationships with students and ensured that their performances and presentations represented North Hardin High School with class, respect and dignity," Morgan said. "She gave so much of herself to her bands and NHHS as a whole."

The school district will have their Crisis Response Team at North Hardin High School at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for students and staff who need to talk with professionals.

