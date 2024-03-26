North Georgia county reports ransomware attack

Months after Fulton County was the target of a major ransomware attack that knocked out most county services, another Georgia county is reporting a similar attack.

A notice on Gilmer County’s government website confirms the north Georgia county is the latest victim of a ransomware incident.

They say several systems have been taken offline as a result and the public should expect delays as they investigate.

“Gilmer County recently detected and responded to a ransomware incident and has taken affected systems offline while we work to secure and restore services safely,” the notice reads. “Thank you for your patience.”

County officials say that essential services, including 911, are still up and running.

“We are grateful to have some of the industry’s top experts helping guide our response. Together, we will fully recover from this event and move forward as a stronger and smarter county,” they wrote in a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News.

There is no word as to who may be behind the cyber incident at this time.

In February, national hacker group LockBit claimed responsibility for the attack in Fulton County, posting what seemed to be personal information on their dark website. They threatened to release that personal information if their ransom demands were not met.

