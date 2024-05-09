North Georgia councilwoman arrested on drug-related charges, GBI officials say

Editor’s Note: In May 2024, a Jackson County grand jury decided not to indict Roshuanda Merritt on the charges against her.

A north Georgia councilwoman is behind bars after officials say she was arrested on drug-related charges.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said 43-year-old Roshuanda Merritt of Commerce was arrested Friday after officials learned she was distributing marijuana from her home.

According to the investigation, in Dec. 2023, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received allegations of Merritt distributing marijuana. Officials contacted the GBI to conduct the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, GBI officials said Merritt was arrested and charged with a criminal attempt to commit the sale of marijuana and use of a telecommunication facility to facilitate a felony.

In late 2023, Merritt was elected as the Commerce Ward 5 Councilwoman, according to the City of Commerce website.

When asked about Merritt’s arrest, City of Commerce Assistant City Manager Matthew Hailey sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

“Because this matter involves an open and ongoing investigation, the City of Commerce has no comment at this time.”

No further information surrounding Merritt’s arrest has been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

