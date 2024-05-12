North GA man accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a north Georgia man and charged him with aggravated assault, family violence, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Alan James Cain, 21, was arrested after the Hart County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate a child abuse and aggravated assault case.
They accuse Cain of abusing a 6-year-old boy, the son of his girlfriend.
Cain was arrested and booked into the Hart County Jail.
